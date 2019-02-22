Megan Barton-Hanson has 'blocked Wes' amid Dele Alli rumours

Megan Barton-Hanson visited Heart London Breakfast on Friday. Picture: HEART

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Love Island star told Heart that she has cut all ties with her ex-boyfriend - and had to block him to stop her texting him when she felt lonely at home.

Megan Barton-Hanson has admitted she's "excited" about life after Wes Nelson - amid rumours she's moved on with footballer Dele All,

The Love Island couple split earlier this month after a six month relationship, but it seems that Megan is already looking forward to the future.

While she wouldn't be drawn on reports that she was seen swapping numbers with England star Dele Alli at a London nightclub, she admitted she is loving the single life.

Speaking to Kelly Brook and JK, she said: "I'm excited, as I think when you're in a relationship you're always teamed together. You're in it together. It's a support.

Read more: Wes Nelson breaks her silence on Megan's moving on with England footballer

Megan Barton-Hanson spoke with JK and Kelly Brook. Picture: HEART

"But I'm excited to be single Meg and be a bit more selfish."

Meg added that despite being head over heels for the Nottingham-born engineer, 20, she has had to completely cut him out of her life in order for her to truly move on - and stop her bombarding him with lovelorn texts.

Megan said: "We're not talking. It's hard when you break up as we got on so well.

"It's not that we done anything to each other. I had to cut him off in order to move on and it's hard.

"It's too fresh right niw. I needed to be strong and block him for a while so I wasn't texting him when I was feeling lonely at home in the flat.

"It's nothing malicious I think in the future we'll be really good friends."

Read more: Vanessa Bauer infuroating Dancing On Ice co-stars with 'relentless' pursuit of Wes

Tensions between the couple boiled over when Wes started competing on ITV reality show Dancing On Ice, with Megan and his dance partner Vanessa Bauer becoming embroiled in a nasty public spat.

But she denied that the German-born ice skater was at the centre of the split, instead claiming it was down to Wes wanting to focus on his career rather than settling down.

She said: "I think it was age and priorities. I went in to Love Island to find love and move away from glamour modelling.

"I wanted a life partner to go travelling with and have nice dinners.

"But it's understandable. When I was 20 I was banking the cash."

Fans - and Megan herself - had hoped that she could return to the Love Island villa this year for a second shot at finding love - but she admitted that show bosses vetoed the idea.

She said: "I met with the producers and said 'you've gotta let me back now it's all gone bad, and they said 'no Meg, no'."

With that door firmly shut, the 24-year-old claims she wants to move away from reality TV and instead make "documentaries about mental health and sex work, like Stacey Dooley".

But before then, she will be seen stripping off to raise awareness for breast cancer as one of the stars in the new Real Full Monty.

However, despite her previous life as a web cam model, Megan has struggled with the sexy routine.

She said: "People think because of my past job, 'it'll be a walk in the park for Meg', but even at Zumba I'm at the back with my head down."