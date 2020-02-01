Michelle Heaton rushed to hospital after collapsing from 'severe dehydration' in Bali

Michelle told fans she had fallen ill after dining out at a swanky sushi restaurant. Picture: Instagram

The former Liberty X star suffered a bad case of 'Bali belly' after eating a '£150 sushi meal' during her luxury getaway.

Michelle Heaton has been rushed to hospital after collapsing from severe dehydration during a luxury getaway to Bali.

The former Liberty X singer, 40, suffered a bad case of 'Bali belly' and was violently sick after eating £150's worth of sushi at a swanky restaurant on the tropical island.

The pop star opened up about her horrifying health ordeal on social media, revealing to fans something "major" had happened on her wellness break.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share her story, the mother-of-two posted pictures of herself hooked up to an IV drip in hospital and sat in a wheelchair.

She told her 226k followers: "There wouldn't be a holiday Heaton-style unless something major happened.

"Last night I collapsed from severe dehydration. It just goes to show you need to drink lots of water.

"My problem was I had Bali belly at the same time. I was dripped up to an IV and I'm much better now.

"Be careful what you eat and drink in foreign countries, especially the ice, because I was not very well at all.

"I was very very very sick."

Michelle also admitted she had thrown up raw fish all over the restaurant, hotel and outside the taxi as she battled a brutal episode of food poisoning.

The singer revisited her night or horrors the next day, posting a selfie as she explained she was still recovering from a sore stomach.

The caption read: "Hi crazy hair. Still probably rocking my #balibell efforts from last few days.

"#Needtowash hair heading home soon .. few hours left! But going back with a host of ideas on what to do with my life including .. getting to grips with my hormones with @drmartinkinsella.

"But in the mean time got a clear mind a bit of a tan and loads of IV scars to show when back."

Michelle has been documenting her healing journey online, sharing snaps of herself exercising and relaxing in the sunshine during her blissful trip.

She told fans she was appreciative of the time out after dealing with a tough few years, revealing she wanted to visit the sanctuary following her double mastectomy.

"Sometimes life can be so busy, the last 8 years have had life changing moments! some for the better #children! some for the worst #BRCA! And then we ALL have everything in between," she wrote.

Next to another photo of herself holding a yoga pose, she added: "I don't sleep well, one of the reasons I've came here for.. so read through the 100's of options here covering everything from health & wellness....

"Regression; healing; Massages; hormone balancing (very excited about this); excursions and activities!...

"The list is endless at Bliss Sanctuary for Women... so we spoke to the Bliss hostesses what we want our bliss to be!"