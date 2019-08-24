Michelle Keegan admits it's 'HORRIBLE' when people quiz her about having children

Michelle Keegan says it is "horrible" to be bombarded with questions about babies. Picture: Instagram

The former Coronation Street actress reveals her frustrations over being asked when she'll have babies with her reality star husband

Michelle Keegan has slammed people who quiz her on when she'll have children with husband Mark Wright, insisting it is "no one else's business".

The former soap star, 32, explained it's "horrible" to be on the receiving end of questions about babies because those asking have no idea why the couple haven't had kids.

The British actress, who has recently returned to TV screens with brand new comedy series Brassic, told The Sun: "It’s horrible. It’s like, 'You’re 32. Are you not planning to have a baby yet?' People don’t know if we’re trying.

"They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no one else’s business. In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that."

Michelle, who married former TOWIE star Mark Wright, also 32, in 2015, reveals he doesn't get bombarded about plans for a family as much as she does.

"I get so frustrated. I’m asked purely because I’m a woman," she continued.

However the Northern lass, who previously played Corrie's Tina McIntyre and Our Girl's Lance Corporal Georgie Lane, said she has learnt to deal with those awkward questions by ignoring them and moving on.

She added: "But I'm immune to it now - it’s like a reaction and as soon as I hear it I brush it off, as it’s no one else’s ­business."

The Manchester-born beauty, who recently spoke to Heart about Mark's appearance on the emotional Channel 4 documentary Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, has faced criticism from her husband's ex-fiancée Lauren Goodger in recent weeks.

The reality star, 32, who is currently starring on Celebs Go Dating, branded their marriage "weird" and claimed they "don't talk to each other".

Lauren, who dated Mark on and off for over a decade, told Heat magazine: "I saw them both in the gym. They don't talk it's really weird. I was like, 'F***ing hell, we weren't like that'.

"It's like they don't know each other. I can't go into that though. I'm just so glad that ain't me."