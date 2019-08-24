Michelle Keegan admits it's 'HORRIBLE' when people quiz her about having children

24 August 2019, 10:35

Michelle Keegan says it is "horrible" to be bombarded with questions about babies.
Michelle Keegan says it is "horrible" to be bombarded with questions about babies. Picture: Instagram

The former Coronation Street actress reveals her frustrations over being asked when she'll have babies with her reality star husband

Michelle Keegan has slammed people who quiz her on when she'll have children with husband Mark Wright, insisting it is "no one else's business".

The former soap star, 32, explained it's "horrible" to be on the receiving end of questions about babies because those asking have no idea why the couple haven't had kids.

The British actress, who has recently returned to TV screens with brand new comedy series Brassic, told The Sun: "It’s horrible. It’s like, 'You’re 32. Are you not planning to have a baby yet?' People don’t know if we’re trying.

"They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no one else’s business. In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that."

Michelle, who married former TOWIE star Mark Wright, also 32, in 2015, reveals he doesn't get bombarded about plans for a family as much as she does.

"I get so frustrated. I’m asked purely because I’m a woman," she continued.

However the Northern lass, who previously played Corrie's Tina McIntyre and Our Girl's Lance Corporal Georgie Lane, said she has learnt to deal with those awkward questions by ignoring them and moving on.

She added: "But I'm immune to it now - it’s like a reaction and as soon as I hear it I brush it off, as it’s no one else’s ­business."

The Manchester-born beauty, who recently spoke to Heart about Mark's appearance on the emotional Channel 4 documentary Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, has faced criticism from her husband's ex-fiancée Lauren Goodger in recent weeks.

The reality star, 32, who is currently starring on Celebs Go Dating, branded their marriage "weird" and claimed they "don't talk to each other".

Lauren, who dated Mark on and off for over a decade, told Heat magazine: "I saw them both in the gym. They don't talk it's really weird. I was like, 'F***ing hell, we weren't like that'.

"It's like they don't know each other. I can't go into that though. I'm just so glad that ain't me."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Miley's written a long explanation about hers and Liam's split

Miley Cyrus addresses Liam Hemsworth cheating rumours in passionate Instagram post
Bobby looks exactly like his late mum, Jade

Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, looks the spitting image of her as he shares video before collecting GCSE results
David shocked fans with his huge bulge

Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of David’s ‘huge bulge’ in yoga holiday video
Gemma Collins tried and failed to get out of a parking ticket

Gemma Collins tries to get out of parking ticket using celebrity status - but fails
Michelle's new show is a comedy

When is Michelle Keegan's new show Brassic on TV and what's the series about?

Trending on Heart

Westlife plan huge world tour and Christmas shows as they make another spectacular comeback.

Westlife line up huge world tour for 2020 as they 'plan to team up with Ed Sheeran again’

Music

Veggies on the BBQ, cocktails on the go... it's the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend

Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

Food & Health

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt go Instagram official with a romanic beach shot.

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt go OFFICIAL with loved-up snap on Instagram

TV & Movies

The newest series of Strictly is right around the corner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: When does season 17 start and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran has turned his hometown into a festival venue

Ed Sheeran builds enormous stage to entertain 160,000 fans as he finishes Divide Tour in hometown Ipswich

Music

This silk pillow could be the answer to your frizzy hair

This £13 silk pillowcase claims to stop you getting frizzy hair and wrinkles

Beauty