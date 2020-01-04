Most Haunted TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69 after slipping into a coma

TV medium Derek Acorah dies after ‘very brief illness’ aged 69. Picture: Getty / Instagram / Living

The Celebrity Big Brother star passed away in intensive care following a ‘very brief illness’, his wife has confirmed.

TV medium Derek Acorah has died at the age of 69 after suffering “a very brief illness”, his heartbroken wife Gwen has confirmed.

The Most Haunted star, who also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, had been in a coma following complications with his health and passed away in intensive care last night.

Paying tribute to her beloved husband online, Derek’s spouse of 24 years wrote on Facebook: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

Derek Acorah came fourth in the 2017 series of Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Despite praising friends and family for their ongoing comfort during this sad time, Gwen also lashed out at a "vile couple" who reportedly hassled Derek on his death bed.

She continued: "To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame.

"I have things to deal with now but I won’t forget nor will I forgive what you have done!"

Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away... Posted by Gwen Acorah Johnson on Friday, 3 January 2020

Just days before he passed away, the popular self-styled spiritual medium from Merseyside had taken to social media to reveal that he and his wife had both been struck down by the flu over the festive period.

The telly star wrote on Facebook: "Good morning everybody and I hope you've all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the new year and the new decade.

"I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we've both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low, hence the reason for my lack of live presence on Facebook.

"I hope to be back within the next couple of days when I will be giving messages from [the] spirit for the New Year. Have a wonderful day everybody and much love to you all!"

The psychic first found fame in 2001 when he joined spooky show Most Haunted – a programme that sees a team of paranormal experts investigate haunted locations by using mediums including Derek, as well as specialised equipment.

Before that, he regularly featured in 1996 TV show The Psychic Zone, then became a contributor to its spin-off show Psychic Livetime.

He also snagged his own popular programme, Predictions With Derek Acorah, in which he would give members of the public readings in their own homes.

In the years that followed, Derek went on to become a well-liked reality star, finishing fourth in the 2017 series of Celebrity Big Brother.