Olly Murs wants to heal rift with twin brother Ben as he opens up about ten year feud

Olly Murs wants to heal the feud with his brother. Picture: Getty Images/Rex

The Voice coach Olly Murs has said he wants to change things with his brother Ben.

Olly Murs has opened up about his rift with brother Ben after they fell out ten years ago.

The 35-year-old recently got upset during an audition for The Voice when twins Katie and Aofie performed together.

At the time, he said it reminded him of his relationship with his own twin, telling fellow coach Will.i.am: "I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."

And after that episode aired, it seems as though Olly is ready to heal things with his sibling, telling the Sun Online he wants to ‘make a change’ with Ben.

Read More: What happened between Olly Murs and his twin brother Ben?

Olly Murs' brother Ben Hart. Picture: Rex

He said: "A lot of people were reaching out to me who had brothers or sisters or family members and they said that I'm in the same position and seeing you tonight has made me want to have that change.

"I still want to make that change with my brother."

Read More: Olly Murs new body: Before and after pictures and how The Voice coach got into shape

Olly and his brother reportedly fell out when the popstar chose to compete in the X Factor semi-finals rather than attend his wedding.

His brother has since fallen out with most of his family, including his parents and older sister Fay as well.

Ben even changed his surname in a bid to distance himself from the family, telling the Mirror in 2017: “I was very close to my parents but fame and greed changed everything.

"I can’t believe what my mum did by talking about my childhood. I was so upset when I read it.

"Why has my mum, the person who should defend me, said things that are hurtful and untrue?"

Read More: Who is Olly Murs' girlfriend, Amelia Tank? Fitness fanatic's job, age and Instagram revealed

Their mother Vickylynn Murs previously opened up about their family feud, telling Sunday Times Style: “It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS – I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak.

"I also couldn’t work. I was on the verge of a breakdown.

“I’m much better now but my heart is broken.

"Ben’s broken my heart, and his dad’s, but I will not hear anything against him, I don’t think he understands what he’s done."

During the episode of The Voice, Olly revealed that he didn’t want to completely lose his relationship with his brother.

"I feel like the next time I'm going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don't want that to be the case,” he said.

Adding: "It's a shame — even more so for my mum.”

Read More: Olly Murs shows off ripped body after impressive two month fitness transformation