Sam Faiers gushes over boyfriend Paul Knightley as she shares photo of his shock weight loss

Paul showed off his weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Sam Faiers' boyfriend Paul is unrecognisable following his dramatic weight loss transformation.

Paul Knightley has showed off his dramatic weight loss on Instagram, sharing the results of his eight-week fitness challenge.

The Mummy Diaries star, 31, who shares two children with his girlfriend Sam Faiers, 29, posted a photo of his physique to his 213,000 followers.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s major new format changes revealed - including no entourages or group routines

He captioned the snap: "Other week when I was away having a gym to use everyday. This hasn't been an overnight process there’s been a lot of hard work.

"But the main thing is to shift the mental weight first and then the physical comes easier. have goals make goals but to achieve these goals apply discipline and consistency.

"Everyday is a blessing make the most of it."

Sam swooned over her boyfriend in the comment section, writing: "That’s my man," alongside fire and heart eye emojis.

Billie Faiers also congratulated Paul on his transformation, writing: "Sorry ARD. very prod of you Bro".

Read more: Simon Cowell rushed to hospital to 'stabilise his spine' after breaking back in three places

Paul first showed off the results of his body transformation back in June with two before and after pics.

He wrote: "Hard work and dedication has paid off."

Paul also thanked girlfriend Sam for her help, adding: "couldn’t have done it without my girl for prepping all my meals & encouragement 💪🏻 this is just the start and not my end goal yet."

Sam and Paul got together after meeting in a restaurant in 2014. They share two kids together - Paul, four, and Rosie, two.

She recently reminisced about their first meeting with a friend on an episode of The Mummy Diaries.

Her pal said: "He had longer hair, and I called him David Hasselhoff."

Sam then recalled: "So Ferne [McCann] had met Paul a few weeks before in Spain. She was like 'I've seen this guy I think you'll really fancy him. I'd already clocked him before she said 'that was the guy I was telling you about.'"

Her pal then asked: "Is there gonna be any wedding bells soon?", to which Sam said: "I don't know everyone always asks this question."

The friend then said: "I think it's like the right time now... Dan said to me the other night he said ''if I was Paul, now would be the right time.'"

NOW READ:

The Harry Potter studio tour is reopening with a Slytherin makeover