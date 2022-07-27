Peter Andre is a 'proud pops' as son Junior does his first gig

27 July 2022, 13:38

Junior Andre performed his new song to a crowd of screaming fans in Sunderland.

Peter Andre has said he's a 'proud pops' after sharing a video of his 17-year-old son Junior performing at his first ever gig.

The teenager recently topped the UK iTunes chart with his debut single Slide, and he sang his song to a crowd of screaming fans in Sunderland.

In footage shared by Peter to Instagram, dancers can be seen flipping on stage while the crowd sings along word-by-word.

Junior performed his first ever gig in Sunderland
Junior performed his first ever gig in Sunderland. Picture: Instagram/Junior Andre

He captioned the video: "So proud of you on your first ever gig son."

Proud dad Pete, who is working as his son's manager, recently told Heart that his first single was 'one of many', and opened up about drawing on his own experiences as a young singer to help him through the process.

He said: "It’s my first time managing someone and being able to use my past experience with the team, that I’ve got to be able to help push him in the right direction. The first song was great but you guys have heard nothing yet, he’s got some great stuff coming."

The crowd was filled with adoring fans
The crowd was filled with adoring fans. Picture: Instagram/Junior Andre

Pete released his first single 30 years ago when he was the same age as Junior, and he also remarked on some similarities between his and his son's attitude to work.

"He’s got the same work ethic I had," Pete said. "Instead of wanting to go out partying with his friends in his spare time, he wants to be in the studio all the time. He’s just one of those kids, he’s great."

