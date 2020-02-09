Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay when he married – and won't reveal if he's in a new relationship with a man

Phillip Schofield reveals he knew he was gay when he wed Steph in 1993. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The popular TV star confessed he was "naive" to think he could suppress his sexuality and refused to say if he was dating someone new.

Phillip Schofield has confessed that he knew he was gay when he married his wife Stephanie Lowe 27 years ago.

The TV star, who has spoken out for the first time since bravely revealing his sexuality to the world, said something wasn't quite right when he tied the knot back in 1993, but decided to push it to the back of his mind.

An emotional Phil, 57, told The Sun on Sunday: "I am not saying I didn’t know.

“Whatever was ‘there’ I thought, ‘OK, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy’.

"If you ask anyone who is gay, they know — there is no confusion."

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe 'won’t divorce him until he’s found love again'

Phillip Schofield married Stephanie Lowe in a low-key ceremony in Scotland in 1993. Picture: Getty

The telly legend said he was "naïve” to think he could hide his sexuality from his wife, admitting that Steph had known he was gay "for a while".

He continued: "When we got married it was a joyous time and it wasn’t a consideration in my head.

“I was so, so happy when we had the girls, and then bringing them up.

“You never know what is going on in someone’s head when they you think they are leading the perfect life. And I was. But then it was there.

“I was confused by what it was. I thought maybe I was bisexual.

“But over time I realised and started coming to terms with it.

“And I realised I had to be honest with myself.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield praises 'incredible' wife Stephanie Lowe as he comes out as gay

In 2018, Phil and Steph celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. Picture: Instagram

The popular morning telly presenter was also asked about his dating future, but refused to say whether or not he was in a new relationship with a man.

His supportive wife Steph, who is mother to his two daughters, Ruby, 24, and Molly, 27, added: "We have had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage."

Phillip opened up about his secret struggle and explained that concealing such a huge part of himself sparked severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

Read more: Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly breaks silence to support dad after TV star comes out as gay

The TV star has thanked his best friend Holly for her support. Picture: ITV

He revealed he went to therapy to process his feelings and tackle his "dark thoughts", praising co-host Holly Willoughby for being such a loving friend during those rough moments.

Speaking of his struggle, he said: “Holly has been incredible, so supportive, so kind. I was depressed and it was taking a toll on my mental health.”

“I went to seek professional help, I sat down and poured out my heart.”

Read more: Loose Women throw support behind Phillip Schofield after he comes out as gay

The father-of-two announced he was gay during Friday's episode of This Morning.

He has showered his family with praise for their support and thanked wife Steph and his girls for being "astonishing" women.

"Steph is my closest confidante. She’s been amazing. I have no secrets from Steph," he added.

"We have been very truthful and honest. She has known for a while. When you live with someone you know these things don’t you?"

Read more: Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky Holly Willoughby gag after Phillip Schofield comes out as gay in emotional This Morning interview

Phillip paid tribute to his "astonishing" family for their love. Picture: Instagram

Phillip continued: "We sat down and we talked and then she left me to have space.

"I don’t know what it would have been like if I had a different person in my life.

"It has been a process, we started having discussions and it was gradual.

"There is no question she is a truly remarkable person — the kindest, sweetest soul I could have possibly met."