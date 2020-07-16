Pink praises 'amazing' dad Jim and updates fans on his health as he has back surgery

By Polly Foreman

Pink's father, who has prostate cancer, is having surgery on after an accident.

Pink has updated her fans on her father Jim's health, revealing that he's having to undergo surgery after falling off a ladder and fracturing his back.

The singer has praised her father, who also has prostate cancer, for keeping positive and smiling throughout his ordeal.

Sharing a picture of him holding hands with his wife Grace, Pink wrote: "This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery.

"He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs until my battered and bruised husband shared his brilliant doctor... Dr. Bray of DISC sports and Spine Center (I love this man with all of my heart) all three of these aforementioned men actually.

"But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes.

"Making everyone else feel better. He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."

Pink is extremely close to her dad, and she previously shared a touching tribute to him in June 2018.

Pink with her dad at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "He has been my person all of my life.... He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked.

"He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself.

"I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids."

