Ray Quinn looks unrecognisable a year after quitting showbiz to become labourer

31 December 2021, 11:40 | Updated: 31 December 2021, 11:53

Ray Quinn's clean cut style has evolved dramatically
Ray Quinn's clean cut style has evolved dramatically. Picture: Alamy / Instagram
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former X Factor star Ray Quinn wowed fans with his new muscular look and shoulder length hair

He charmed telly fans with his clean cut boyish good looks - but a year after quitting showbiz during the pandemic, Ray Quinn is looking very different.

The 33-year-old, who found fame as a child playing troubled Anthony Murray on Brookside earned the respect of the nation last year when it was revealed he had given up singing and acting to become a Hermes delivery driver.

His decision came at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, with a source explaining at the time the “hard grafting lad” was doing what he needed to do to support his family, including son Harry, 9.

In a photo shared to his Instagram on Wednesday night, Ray can be seen across a dining table with his knuckles under his chin.

READ NOW: See what X Factor child singer Eoghan Quigg looks like now...

His upper torso looks incredibly muscular, with heavily tattooed arms poking out from his beige T-shirt and dark green gilet.

While his clothes are a million miles away from the usual suited and booted style he opted for when singing his swing-inspired songs, so is his hair.

What was once a neatly gelled quiff is now shoulder length curls, and a thick beard wraps itself around his lower face.

In early 2021 Ray revealed that he has started working for the family business, fitting carpets alongside his brothers Darren and Robin.

READ NOW: Ray Quinn's career history revealed, from soaps to Dancing On Ice

They were taught the trade by their dad who sadly passed away from cancer in 2020.

He told the Mirror: "Dad knew I was going to help Rob and encouraged me to do it – but laughed when I said I’d lifted my first tool.

“When I first started, I actually went to work in my dad’s old uniform. He’d ­always said you can work your way out of anything; to keep your head up high – and that’s what I’ve done.

“It was good to be with my family during that difficult time.”


Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Here's how to take stock of 2021 as we move in to a new year

Answering these 10 questions will inspire you throughout 2022

Wellness

From spirits to beer, these low/no alcohol options will make Dry Jan a treat

Dry January 2022: Try these delicious alcohol-free and low ABV beers, wines, spirits and canned cocktails

Food & Drink

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January

Lifestyle

If you're strategic, you may be able to maximise time off next year... (stock images)

How to get 62 days off work in 2022 with just just 26 days of annual leave

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared the sad news that her dog Theo has passed away

Stacey Solomon says she feels 'sad and guilty' as she announces heartbreaking death of dog
Gemma Collins is engaged to on-off boyfriend Rami

Gemma Collins confirms she is engaged to boyfriend Rami Hawash
Bridger and his family got to meet Tom Holland and Zendaya as they filmed the new Spider-Man film

Boy who saved sister from dog attack has dreams fulfilled as he visits Spider-Man set

Lifestyle

Daniel Radcliffe admitted to having a crush on Helena Bonham Carter during the filming of Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe admits to secret crush on Harry Potter co-star
Do you feel overwhelmed by mess and clutter?

This 12-month 'decluttering calendar' will make 2022 the year you get organised

Lifestyle

Heart Breakfast Christmas 2021

Heart Breakfast go Santa spotting... and Jamie Theakston can't believe his eyes!

Christmas

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?
Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders

Inside Nancy Carter actress Maddy Hill's life away from EastEnders

TV & Movies

The festive episode of The Chase was incredible

The Chase fans shocked as celebs win £140k after Shaun Wallace blunder

TV & Movies

Olly Murs has long dreamed of bringing out an album of festive hits

Olly Murs shares his dream to release a Christmas album

Christmas

Louise Thompson announced the birth of her baby in a lengthy Instagram post

Louise Thompson reveals she almost died giving birth as she announces arrival of son Leo