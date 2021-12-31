Ray Quinn looks unrecognisable a year after quitting showbiz to become labourer

Ray Quinn's clean cut style has evolved dramatically. Picture: Alamy / Instagram

By Emma Gritt

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former X Factor star Ray Quinn wowed fans with his new muscular look and shoulder length hair

He charmed telly fans with his clean cut boyish good looks - but a year after quitting showbiz during the pandemic, Ray Quinn is looking very different.

The 33-year-old, who found fame as a child playing troubled Anthony Murray on Brookside earned the respect of the nation last year when it was revealed he had given up singing and acting to become a Hermes delivery driver.

His decision came at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, with a source explaining at the time the “hard grafting lad” was doing what he needed to do to support his family, including son Harry, 9.

In a photo shared to his Instagram on Wednesday night, Ray can be seen across a dining table with his knuckles under his chin.

READ NOW: See what X Factor child singer Eoghan Quigg looks like now...

His upper torso looks incredibly muscular, with heavily tattooed arms poking out from his beige T-shirt and dark green gilet.

While his clothes are a million miles away from the usual suited and booted style he opted for when singing his swing-inspired songs, so is his hair.

What was once a neatly gelled quiff is now shoulder length curls, and a thick beard wraps itself around his lower face.

In early 2021 Ray revealed that he has started working for the family business, fitting carpets alongside his brothers Darren and Robin.

READ NOW: Ray Quinn's career history revealed, from soaps to Dancing On Ice

They were taught the trade by their dad who sadly passed away from cancer in 2020.

He told the Mirror: "Dad knew I was going to help Rob and encouraged me to do it – but laughed when I said I’d lifted my first tool.

“When I first started, I actually went to work in my dad’s old uniform. He’d ­always said you can work your way out of anything; to keep your head up high – and that’s what I’ve done.

“It was good to be with my family during that difficult time.”





