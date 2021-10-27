X Factor child star Eoghan Quigg is unrecognisable as he becomes dad 13 years after show

27 October 2021, 10:26 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 10:56

Eoghan Quigg competed in The X Factor back in 2008, making it to the semi-finals.

X Factor fans might remember Eoghan Quigg as the spiky haired teenager that took part all the way back in 2008.

The Irish singer was just 16-years-old on the show and ended up making it to the final three, but was beaten by Alexandra Burke.

Despite releasing an album shortly after the show, Eoghan decided to live his life out of the spotlight and headed back to Ireland.

Eoghan Quigg appeared on The X Factor in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Now, he has recently become a dad and often shares adorable photos with his family to his 12,000 followers on Instagram.

At 29-years-old, Eoghan lives with his girlfriend of six years Amy Campbell, and the couple welcomed their daughter Emmy Belle in April this year.

Last week, he shared a photo of little Emmy asleep on his chest, describing it as ‘the perfect Friday night’.

The former X Factor star currently owns a house in Derry which he shares with Amy and her two children from a previous relationship.

Before the birth of his daughter, Eoghan opened up on how excited he was about becoming a dad.

He told The Belfast Telegraph at the time: "We are both delighted, absolutely over the moon.

"In a very strange and tough year, it's fantastic news and has definitely turned 2020 into a very memorable year for us - in a good way."

This comes after Eoghan hit the headlines back in 2008 for his supposed romance with fellow X Factor contestant Daina Vickers, but the pair quickly went their separate ways.

After his success on the singing contest, Eoghan was due to be signed by Simon Cowell but went with record label RCA instead.

In 2014, he competed in the Irish national selection with the hope of representing Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, but came in second.

The former star then went on to become a professional football player and joined Coagh United in 2015, before moving to Portstewart FC.

He started radio presenting in 2017 and has been hosting showbiz news for an Irish station ever since.

