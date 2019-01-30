Roxanne Pallett spotted in public for first time in FIVE MONTHS after CBB shame

Roxanne Pallett, pictured here entering the CBB house, has kept a low profile since the Ryan Thomas controversy. Picture: Getty

Roxanne went into hiding after falsely accusing Ryan Thomas of being violent with her in the Celebrity Big Brother house last year

Roxanne Pallett has been spotted out for the first time in five months after taking a break from the public eye following CBB 'punch-gate'.

The former Emmerdale star, 36, look downcast in pictures taken in Manchester, obtained by the Daily Mail, in which she was seen strolling along the pavement dressed in an Adidas tracksuit.

Read more: Emmerdale stars slam 'dangerous' Roxanne Pallett

Roxanne caused controversy while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother last year after falsely accusing Ryan Thomas of being violent with her.

Roxanne in the CBB house. Picture: Channel 5

She claimed to Big Brother that he had intentionally hit her, when camera footage showed that it was in fact a play fight.

Roxanne left the house soon after the backlash, and Ryan ended up winning the series.

Roxanne apologised twice on TV - on The Jeremy Vine Show and in an interview with Emma Willis - and she quit all her upcoming commitments, including her part of Cinderella in a pantomime.

Roxanne apologised twice on national TV - including on The Jeremy Vine show. Picture: Channel 5

Roxanne subsequently wrote Ryan an apology note for her actions, with a source telling The Sun: “Ryan has finally received his letter from Roxanne.

“It was very heartfelt and unreservedly apologetic. He wants to put it to bed now and move on.”

Ryan also revealed he was ready to forgive Roxanne for what she had done.

He said in an interview with OK! magazine: “No matter what went on in there, I have no regrets about doing the show.

“It was scary to show people the real Ryan Thomas, but I’m grateful people liked what they saw.

“Every time I go out I get people stopping me to say hello and wanting to give me a hug."

NOW READ:

Gemma Collins super fan gets tattoo of TOWIE star’s face on his leg, even though the ink could ‘end his relationship’

Vicky Pattison: 'Did my fiance cheat on me as I didn't give him a baby?'

Gregg Wallace gives fans a thrill as he flashes toned abs in the gym