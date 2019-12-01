Stacey Solomon debuts stunning Christmas door display

Stacey Solomon reveals amazing Christmas door decorations. Picture: Getty/Stacey Solomon

Stacey showcased the elaborate decorations in a photo with Joe Swash and baby Rex.

The Loose Women panelist posted to Instagram on Saturday morning, "it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas."

Posing with boyfriend Joe Swash and their infant son Rex they are framed by festive decorations, which replaced her Halloween display.



Stacey's festive Christmas door display. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

"The autumn door is down and winter has arrived.... I’ve packed away the orange leaves in the shed ready for next year," she says. "The giant baubles have taken over!"

She added, "I’m getting seriously excited for Christmas now."

This year will be baby Rex's first Christmas. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

In the run-up to the festive season Solomon has shared photos of her first family Christmas card with baby Rex, and earlier this week their Christmas tree.



"I couldn’t wait any longer. Sorry to anyone who thinks it’s far too early but I just had to put the tree up today.



"It’s Rex’s first Christmas and I want it to last as long as possible!"

Stacey's celebrated Halloween with an autumn theme. Picture: Stacey Solomon

In September Solomon shared a photo of her door saying she treated herself to a birthday present. "I’ve always wanted to do a proper Halloween/Autumn front door.

"Last year was a lonely unicorn pumpkin and our trick or treater numbers really suffered."



