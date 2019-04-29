Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid SPLITS from millionaire boyfriend Steve Parish

29 April 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 10:38

Susanna Reid confirmed the split live on Good Morning Britain this morning
Susanna Reid confirmed the split live on Good Morning Britain this morning. Picture: Getty

The ITV host calls time on her relationship with the Crystal Palace chairman after nine months

Susanna Reid has split from her millionaire boyfriend Steve Parish following a nine month romance, she revealed this morning.

The Good Morning Britain presenter called time on her relationship with the Crystal Palace chairman just days after the pair were pictured together at a football match.

The 48-year-old confirmed the couple had gone their separate ways on the popular ITV breakfast show just after 6am.

Piers Morgan questioned his co-host about her love life, asking: "Are you single again? You are aren't you?"

She replied: "Yep. Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we're very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday."

Susanna and Crystal Palace chairman Steve dated for nine months.
Susanna and Crystal Palace chairman Steve dated for nine months. Picture: Getty

Susanna and Steve, 53, reportedly split after struggling to make time for one another.

A source told the Daily Mail: "It’s very sad, but they just couldn’t make it work. They both work extremely hard and there wasn’t enough time for romance."

But despite the fact their relationship of almost one year has come to an end, insiders say the two are expected to remain close due to their shared love of sport.

The source added: "They met through their mutual support for palace and will stay good friends. They watched the match together on Saturday even though the romance was over."

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was first pictured with the football boss in November 2018.

Their romance blossomed following the breakdown of Susanna’s marriage to ex-husband Dominic Cotton, the father of her three children, in 2014.

It was her first public relationship since the split.

