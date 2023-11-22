Tributes pour in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death aged 64

22 November 2023, 15:04

Tributes pour in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death aged 64
Tributes pour in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death aged 64. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb favourite Annabel Giles died earlier this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes have poured in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death at the age of 64.

It was revealed by Annabel's family that the TV presenter had passed away on Monday 20th November after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in July.

Best known for presenting Posh Frocks and New Trousers, Annabel also appeared in the 2013 series of I'm A Celeb where she was the first contestant to leave the jungle.

Annabel's children released a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening which confirmed the death of their mother earlier this week.

The death Annabel Giles was announced by her children
The death Annabel Giles was announced by her children. Picture: Alamy

The statement read: "In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

"In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies. In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others."

"Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life. True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained a quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did."

After her death was announced, tributes to Annabel began to flood in.

Comedian Jenny Eclair wrote: "The beautiful, funny, and clever Annabel Giles has died far too young - love to her family / I have the fondest memories- I wouldn’t want to ride a camel with anyone else."

TV presenter Sue Perkins said: "She was a beautiful human. I'm so sorry for your loss x"

While Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who worked with Annabel in the past, commented: "Heartbreaking news - so funny, clever and gorgeous. Annabel Giles was one of my first tv partners in crime and I remember just being in awe of her."

Annabel Giles appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2013. Pictured alongside Joey Essex
Annabel Giles appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2013. Pictured alongside Joey Essex. Picture: ITV

Annabel was married to musician Midge Ure from 1985-1989 and the pair share a daughter, Mollie. The TV star has another child, a son called Teddy, from a later relationship.

During her stint on I'm A Celebrity, Annabel shared the camp with Westlife singer Kian Egan, Emmerdale actress Lucy Pargeter and TOWIE star Joey Essex.

