Who is Wayne Lineker's ex-girlfriend Danielle Sandhu and when did they split?

Wayne is currently appearing on E4's Celebs Go Dating - here's your need-to-know on his dating history and ex-girlfriend.

The new series of Celebs Go Dating is in full swing, with a fresh batch of famous faces looking for love in the swanky Surrey mansion.

In line with coronavirus lockdown restrictions, this series sees all celebs and daters isolate together in the house for four weeks of filming.

One of the celebs taking part is 58-year-old Wayne Lineker, who has already caught the eye of a few potential daters.

Wayne has been very open about the fact that he's never dated anyone under the age of 30, and his last girlfriend was 31 years his junior.

Here's your need-to-know on his ex-girlfriend.

Who is Wayne Lineker's ex-girlfriend Danielle Sandhu?

Wayne dated Britain's Next Top Model star Danielle Sandhu, now 28, for four years.

Danielle is a model signed with Elite modelling agency, and also has a degree in criminology.

Danielle is Wayne's ex-girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/Danielle Sandhu

She appeared in the 2013 series of Britain and Ireland's Next Top model, and told Hello! magazine of her time on the show: "I really need to get more experience, and learn to control my nerves more.

"Leaving the competition for a second time did upset me quite a lot, and I felt less confident at first, but then looking back at what I'd achieved and compared to how many girls had tried out, I realised I'd actually done quite well and should be proud of myself."

Danielle is also a keen footballer, and previously told Elite magazine: "I have played football all my life. When I was 10, I really wanted to be in a team, but my local team only had a boys’ team, but the chairman said if I could find the numbers then we could create a girls’ team, so a week later I returned with a group of girls ready to create Retford United Football Club Girls Under 11s!

Danielle and Wayne split in 2018. Picture: Instagram/Danielle Sandhu

Danielle is a model with a degree in criminology. Picture: Instagram/Danielle Sandhu

"I still play charity games now and still like to have a kick about and do tricks, it’s great when no one expects it as well!"

Speaking about their relationship at the time, Wayne said: "I don’t care what people think. I don’t think we look odd together. We are very suited to each other.

"She is an older 25 and I’m a younger 55."

When did Wayne and Danielle split?

Danielle and Wayne split in 2018, with Danielle announcing that he will always have a 'place in her heart' on Instagram.

She wrote: "There's no easy way to say this but unfortunately me and Wayne have decided to end our relationship and wanted it to come from us first.

"Breakup statements can seem impersonal because there is no way to put in to words what two people experience together over the years. We have had the most amazing, loving and meaningful relationship and has been the best 4 years, but It has come to a point in both of lives where this is the best option for us and have come to this mutual decision due to circumstances out of our control.

"I'm so grateful for the love, time and life lessons me and Wayne shared, and the memories we have will always have a place in my heart.

"I wish nothing but the best for him and we will always be close friends as we do have a special friendship.

"As for the future whatever's meant to be will be.

"We are both in a good place so would appreciate the privacy at this time. Thank you ❤❤❤".

