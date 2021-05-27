Who is Courteney Cox's partner Johny McDaid and are they married?
27 May 2021, 09:30
Courteney Cox family life: does she have a husband or partner and is she engaged?
The Friends reunion is finally here, with the episode available to stream on NOW TV from Thursday 27 May.
The one-off special will see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry reminisce about the show, and they'll be joined by a number of special guests.
Many viewers may be wondering what the cast are up to in 2021 - here's your need-to-know on Courteney Cox's relationship.
Does Courteney Cox have a husband?
Courteney isn't married, but she is dating to Johnny McDaid, a member of the band Snow Patrol.
For their seven year anniversary last September, Courteney posted a loving tribute to her husband, writing: "7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J ♥️."
Opening up about their relationship Johnny previously told People: "I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that’s enough."
Are Courteney and Johnny engaged?
She couple have been together since 2013, and became engaged in 2014.
In 2019, the pair announced that they had called off their engagement - but they remain together.
Courteney previously told People: "We’re not married. I’m married in my heart."
When asked whether the pair had a wedding ceremony, Johnny said: "We have one every morning when we look at each other.”
"My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything.
"When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me."
