Who is Courteney Cox's partner Johny McDaid and are they married?

Courteney Cox family life: does she have a husband or partner and is she engaged?

The Friends reunion is finally here, with the episode available to stream on NOW TV from Thursday 27 May.

The one-off special will see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry reminisce about the show, and they'll be joined by a number of special guests.

Many viewers may be wondering what the cast are up to in 2021 - here's your need-to-know on Courteney Cox's relationship.

Does Courteney Cox have a husband?

Courteney isn't married, but she is dating to Johnny McDaid, a member of the band Snow Patrol.

For their seven year anniversary last September, Courteney posted a loving tribute to her husband, writing: "7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J ♥️."

Opening up about their relationship Johnny previously told People: "I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that’s enough."

Courteney and Johnny have been together since 2013. Picture: PA

Are Courteney and Johnny engaged?

She couple have been together since 2013, and became engaged in 2014.

In 2019, the pair announced that they had called off their engagement - but they remain together.

Courteney previously told People: "We’re not married. I’m married in my heart."

Courteney and Johnny were briefly engaged, but they are not married. Picture: PA

When asked whether the pair had a wedding ceremony, Johnny said: "We have one every morning when we look at each other.”

"My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything.

"When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me."

