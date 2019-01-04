Who is Hana Cross? Brooklyn Beckham's new model girlfriend revealed

Brooklyn Beckham cosies up to Hana Cross. Picture: Instagram / HanCross

The British-born model has been confirmed as Brooklyn Beckham's new girlfriend... but who is she?

Brooklyn Beckham has started the year with a new girlfriend, but who is Hana Cross?

Here’s everything we know about the gorgeous model.

Who is Hana Cross?

Hana Cross is a model signed to the prestigious Select Model Management.

She went to school in Chipping Campden in the Cotswolds, graduating in 2016, making her approximately 20-years-old.

How tall is Hana Cross?

According to her page on Select Models, she is 5”8.

While she might share similar looks to her boyfriend’s mum Victoria, the similarities end there.

VB is a petite 5’4.

Where is Hana Cross from?

A lot of Hanna’s Instagram photos see her hanging out in London, with photos taken in Hyde Park and random train stations.

She is British, like Brooklyn.

Who has Hana Cross modelled for?

Hana has starred in campaigns for New Look, ASOS, Topshop, Ragged Priest and Nasty Gal.