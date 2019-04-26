Chloe Sims reveals the identity of her daughter's father for the first time

Chloe has finally revealed the face of her daughter's dad. Picture: PA

The TOWIE star has kept her private life prior to the show under wraps

Chloe Sims celebrated her daughter's birthday last night at an Essex club, and finally revealed the face of her ex-boyfriend, Matthew whom with she shares a child.

36-year-old Chloe shared snaps and videos of the fun-filled evening on her Instagram as she partied the night away with 14-year-old Madison.

Chloe shared a video of her and Madison's father. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Sims

The fashionista has always kept the identity of Madison's father under wraps, and she called out her 'nosy' fans as she shared a video of herself with her 42-year-old ex on her Instagram story.

Chloe has always spoken candidly about her relationship with Madison's father, but has never identified him.

In an interview with New! magazine, she said: "I was with Maddie’s dad, Matthew, for seven years, but we ended up like brother and sister and that isn’t what I want.

"She [Madison] has a good relationship with her dad. I’m very close to her dad’s parents. She is surrounded by people who love her."

The teen's party venue was decorated accordingly with plenty of pink, a personalised non-alcoholic cocktail menu, Victoria's Secret PINK branded cupcakes and a huge tiered cake with sparklers on it.

There was even a doughnut-covered wall and a giant glowing '14'.

he teenager's 14th birthday party, which included Victoria's Secret cupcakes, a personalised mocktail menu and a tiered cake complete with sparklers on it.Other details inside the reality star-studded event included a doughnut wall, a large oversized light-up 14 and a DJ deck.

Read more: TOWIE's Amber Turner moves on from ex Dan Edgar with Love Island star

Madison's father Matthew brought her a huge cake. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Sims

Chloe, Madison and friends partied into the night with a selection of family and friends, including some of Chloe's ITV Be co-stars.

Chloe Brockett, Tom McDonnell, Chloe Ross, Frankie Essex and Saffron Lempriere were among the star-studded guest list, and fans got a sneak peek look at the party on the stars' social media stories.