Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

7 June 2023, 17:08

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Julie Goodyear's husband has called the Coronation Street actress' diagnosis 'heartbreaking'.

Julie Goodyear, 81, has been diagnosed with dementia.

The actress, who is best known for playing Bet Lynch in Coronation Street, received the diagnosis by medical professionals after she started to become forgetful.

The tragic news was shared by Julie's husband, Scott Brand, 55, who has called the news "heartbreaking" in a statement.

Scott explained he and Julie decided to share the diagnosis as the actress is often approached by fans when out in public, which can sometimes confuse her.

Actress Julie Goodyear played Bet Lynch on Coronation Street for 25 years
Actress Julie Goodyear played Bet Lynch on Coronation Street for 25 years. Picture: Alamy

Julie's husband, who she has been married to since 2007, said in the statement: "My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heartbreaking diagnosis.

"Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

"We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her - and she them - but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand."

Julie Goodyear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012
Julie Goodyear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Julie appeared in Coronation Street as barmaid Bet Lynch on-and-off for 25 years and usually appeared in glamorous looks; most famously the blonde beehive and the leopard print coats.

