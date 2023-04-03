Helen Flanagan 'mum-shamed' over son Charlie's 'horrendous' tantrum on holiday

3 April 2023, 11:50 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 12:00

Coronation Street Helen Flanagan has revealed she was 'mum shamed' while her youngest child had a tantrum.

Helen Flanagan has opened up about the moment she was judged while her youngest child had a tantrum.

The former Coronation Street star recently jetted away for some sunshine during the Easter holidays with her three kids Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, two.

But things took a turn for the worse when her son Charlie had a tantrum during dinner.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: “I cannot tell you how horrendous Charlie's tantrums have been.

Helen Flanagan has opened up about her holiday
Helen Flanagan has opened up about her holiday. Picture: Instagram

“I mean I've got two children and I know what babies can be like and the tantrums and stuff but when I'm saying he screamed the restaurant down yesterday.

“He just screamed and screamed.”

She added: “There was no consoling him at all he literally just screamed the whole restaurant down.

“It was a really, really, really busy restaurant - I could feel there was a table, just sensed it.

“This is my third child - I don't think they were being that nice to be honest about my parenting, even though I was really trying my best to console Charlie.”

Helen Flanagan has shared pictures from her holiday
Helen Flanagan has shared pictures from her holiday. Picture: Instagram

Over the weekend, Helen gave more of an insight into her holiday by sharing photos cuddling up to daughters Matilda and Delilah.

Helen also shared an adorable selfie with her oldest daughter Delilah, as well as some clips from the hotel.

This comes after Helen split with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair last year, with the couple co-parenting their three kids.

The couple announced their break up in October after getting together more than 13 years ago.

A source claimed at the time they hit a ‘rough patch’ over summer and decided to break up for good.

The Rosie Webster actress also recently said she doesn’t want to have more children, saying: “No. I don’t want any more babies.

“I’m obsessed with my three kids that I have and think I’m really lucky to have had three healthy children. I want to give each of them all of me and equal attention which is really hard work but worth it.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Nicky is played by Lewis Cope in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope's luxurious lifestyle away from Nicky character

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said they won't give their inheritance money to their kids

Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis refuse to leave their kids £220million inheritance

Harrison tried to 'expose' Bronte on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia reunion shock as Harrison Boon tries to expose Bronte Schofield

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The weather could get warm this weekend

Easter weekend weather: Met Office issues 20C forecast for bank holiday

News

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her holiday

Inside Stacey Solomon’s luxury family holiday with five kids

Here's what we're trying and buying this April

April Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

A mum has revealed the note she was sent by a neighbour

Mum receives 'threatening note' from neighbour ordering kids to be quiet between 7am and 7pm

Parenting

Keith Duffy has opened up about the death of his dog

Boyzone's Keith Duffy says his children are 'absolutely distraught' after family loss

Everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's love life

Is Alison Hammond single? Ex-boyfriend Ben Hawkins, engagement rumours and split explained

Celebrities

Paddy McGuinness has hinted Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere could return

Paddy McGuinness teases return of Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere

TV & Movies

MAFS stars Bronte and Harrison are seemingly no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon now?

TV & Movies

Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas were coupled on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas now?

TV & Movies

Caitlin and Shannon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville now?

TV & Movies

MAFS stars Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde were matched on season 10

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde now?

TV & Movies

Taylor and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong now?

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton selfies

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills now?

TV & Movies

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden now?

TV & Movies