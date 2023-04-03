Helen Flanagan 'mum-shamed' over son Charlie's 'horrendous' tantrum on holiday

Coronation Street Helen Flanagan has revealed she was 'mum shamed' while her youngest child had a tantrum.

The former Coronation Street star recently jetted away for some sunshine during the Easter holidays with her three kids Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, two.

But things took a turn for the worse when her son Charlie had a tantrum during dinner.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: “I cannot tell you how horrendous Charlie's tantrums have been.

Helen Flanagan has opened up about her holiday. Picture: Instagram

“I mean I've got two children and I know what babies can be like and the tantrums and stuff but when I'm saying he screamed the restaurant down yesterday.

“He just screamed and screamed.”

She added: “There was no consoling him at all he literally just screamed the whole restaurant down.

“It was a really, really, really busy restaurant - I could feel there was a table, just sensed it.

“This is my third child - I don't think they were being that nice to be honest about my parenting, even though I was really trying my best to console Charlie.”

Helen Flanagan has shared pictures from her holiday. Picture: Instagram

Over the weekend, Helen gave more of an insight into her holiday by sharing photos cuddling up to daughters Matilda and Delilah.

Helen also shared an adorable selfie with her oldest daughter Delilah, as well as some clips from the hotel.

This comes after Helen split with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair last year, with the couple co-parenting their three kids.

The couple announced their break up in October after getting together more than 13 years ago.

A source claimed at the time they hit a ‘rough patch’ over summer and decided to break up for good.

The Rosie Webster actress also recently said she doesn’t want to have more children, saying: “No. I don’t want any more babies.

“I’m obsessed with my three kids that I have and think I’m really lucky to have had three healthy children. I want to give each of them all of me and equal attention which is really hard work but worth it.”