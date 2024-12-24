It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

By Hope Wilson

James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers are the starts of It's A Wonderful Life, but there are lots of interesting facts about the movie you may not know...

It's A Wonderful Life will be on TV over the Christmas period, with many of us sitting down to watch the holiday favourite in the coming days.

The 1947 classic starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers wasn't an instant hit, however it has managed to stand the test of time. Over the past 77 years the movie has become a cult classic, often watched during the festive season.

Although it has been enjoyed for decades, there's still plenty you may not know about this hit film.

From the scrapped sequel to an iconic improvised moment, here are some fun facts about It's A Wonderful Life.

1. Cary Grant was meant to star in the film

James Stewart wasn't the original choice to play George Bailey, in fact Hollywood A-lister Cary Grant was in the running to play the lead.

The rights to the movie were originally bought by RKO, however in 1945 they sold the film rights to Frank Capra, who cast James in the main role.

2. Beulah Bondi has played James Stewart's mum before

This isn't veteran actress Beulah Bondi's first time playing James Stewart's mum, in fact It's A Wonderful Life marked her third time in the role.

She previously starred as his mother in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Of Human Hearts, and Vivacious Lady. Beulah went on to play his mum one more time in The Jimmy Stewart Show: The Identity Crisis.

3. Elaborate Bedford Falls

The town of Bedford Falls was built from scratch and took two months to build and cost a total of £3.7million to construct. There were a whopping 75 buildings spread across four acres in Encino, California.

4. There's an It's a Wonderful Life museum

Fans of the movie can visit the It's A Wonderful Life museum in Seneca Falls. If that's not enough the town even host an It's A Wonderful Life festival every year!

5. The gym floor pool is real

In one iconic scene the gym floor opens up to show a deep pool beneath, with many partygoers falling into its depths.

This pool can actually be found at the Beverley Hills High School and is apparently still used today!

6. It wasn't meant to be a Christmas film

Director Frank Capra revealed the movie wasn't intended to be a festive classic, stating: "I'm like a parent whose kid grows up to be president. I'm proud… but it's the kid who did the work. I didn't even think of it as a Christmas story when I first ran across it. I just liked the idea."

7. A new kind of snow

While previous film productions have painted cornflakes white in order to make convincing snowflakes, It's A Wonderful Life director Frank Capra devised a new way to create the white stuff.

He instructed the crew to mix foamite, sugar and water to create a convincing looking snow mixture.

8. The rock that broke the Granville House was real

Originally a stuntman was supposed to shoot out of the window in the scene where Donna Reed throws a rock at the house. However this turned out to be a waste of time as the actress ended up throwing a rock and smashing it, with her daughter Mary Owen saying: "Mom threw the rock herself that broke the window in the Granville House."

9. It was shot during a heatwave

Although this is now an iconic festive film, It's A Wonderful Life was actually filmed during summer and the cast faced working in high temperatures.

If you look closely, James Stewart can be seen sweating throughout the film, with Frank Capra even stopping filming for one day due to the heat.

10. There was meant to be a sequel

Producers Allen J. Schwalb and Bob Farnsworth were keen to make a sequel in 2013, however Paramount ended up intervening as they currently own the copyright to the film.

11. The final tune was changed

At the end of the movie, the cast come together to sing a rousing version of 'Auld Lang Syne'. However this wasn't the original tune in the script, as 'Ode to Joy' was the first choice.

12. Frank Capra had multiple roles on set

As well as being director, Frank was also a producer and screenwriter on the film. His production company, Liberty Films also funded the movie.

13. Improvised moment

One of the most iconic moments of the movies is when Uncle Billy stumbles out of Harry and Ruth’s party shouting "I’m alright! I’m alright!" This wasn't in the script and was actually an off-screen technician dropping a piece of set, with Thomas Mitchell adlibbing to cover the mistake.

14. The film flopped at the box office

While it may be hard to believe that It's A Wonderful Life wasn't a box office success, it is the truth. Upon its release the film made $3.3million, even though it cost $3.18m to make.