It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

24 December 2024, 13:00

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite
It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers are the starts of It's A Wonderful Life, but there are lots of interesting facts about the movie you may not know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's A Wonderful Life will be on TV over the Christmas period, with many of us sitting down to watch the holiday favourite in the coming days.

The 1947 classic starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers wasn't an instant hit, however it has managed to stand the test of time. Over the past 77 years the movie has become a cult classic, often watched during the festive season.

Although it has been enjoyed for decades, there's still plenty you may not know about this hit film.

From the scrapped sequel to an iconic improvised moment, here are some fun facts about It's A Wonderful Life.

It's A Wonderful Life was released in 1946
It's A Wonderful Life was released in 1946. Picture: Alamy

1. Cary Grant was meant to star in the film

James Stewart wasn't the original choice to play George Bailey, in fact Hollywood A-lister Cary Grant was in the running to play the lead.

The rights to the movie were originally bought by RKO, however in 1945 they sold the film rights to Frank Capra, who cast James in the main role.

2. Beulah Bondi has played James Stewart's mum before

This isn't veteran actress Beulah Bondi's first time playing James Stewart's mum, in fact It's A Wonderful Life marked her third time in the role.

She previously starred as his mother in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Of Human Hearts, and Vivacious Lady. Beulah went on to play his mum one more time in The Jimmy Stewart Show: The Identity Crisis.

3. Elaborate Bedford Falls

The town of Bedford Falls was built from scratch and took two months to build and cost a total of £3.7million to construct. There were a whopping 75 buildings spread across four acres in Encino, California.

4. There's an It's a Wonderful Life museum

Fans of the movie can visit the It's A Wonderful Life museum in Seneca Falls. If that's not enough the town even host an It's A Wonderful Life festival every year!

5. The gym floor pool is real

In one iconic scene the gym floor opens up to show a deep pool beneath, with many partygoers falling into its depths.

This pool can actually be found at the Beverley Hills High School and is apparently still used today!

It's A Wonderful Life stars James Stewart
It's A Wonderful Life stars James Stewart. Picture: Alamy

6. It wasn't meant to be a Christmas film

Director Frank Capra revealed the movie wasn't intended to be a festive classic, stating: "I'm like a parent whose kid grows up to be president. I'm proud… but it's the kid who did the work. I didn't even think of it as a Christmas story when I first ran across it. I just liked the idea."

7. A new kind of snow

While previous film productions have painted cornflakes white in order to make convincing snowflakes, It's A Wonderful Life director Frank Capra devised a new way to create the white stuff.

He instructed the crew to mix foamite, sugar and water to create a convincing looking snow mixture.

8. The rock that broke the Granville House was real

Originally a stuntman was supposed to shoot out of the window in the scene where Donna Reed throws a rock at the house. However this turned out to be a waste of time as the actress ended up throwing a rock and smashing it, with her daughter Mary Owen saying: "Mom threw the rock herself that broke the window in the Granville House."

9. It was shot during a heatwave

Although this is now an iconic festive film, It's A Wonderful Life was actually filmed during summer and the cast faced working in high temperatures.

If you look closely, James Stewart can be seen sweating throughout the film, with Frank Capra even stopping filming for one day due to the heat.

10. There was meant to be a sequel

Producers Allen J. Schwalb and Bob Farnsworth were keen to make a sequel in 2013, however Paramount ended up intervening as they currently own the copyright to the film.

It's A Wonderful Life will be on TV this Christmas
It's A Wonderful Life will be on TV this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

11. The final tune was changed

At the end of the movie, the cast come together to sing a rousing version of 'Auld Lang Syne'. However this wasn't the original tune in the script, as 'Ode to Joy' was the first choice.

12. Frank Capra had multiple roles on set

As well as being director, Frank was also a producer and screenwriter on the film. His production company, Liberty Films also funded the movie.

13. Improvised moment

One of the most iconic moments of the movies is when Uncle Billy stumbles out of Harry and Ruth’s party shouting "I’m alright! I’m alright!" This wasn't in the script and was actually an off-screen technician dropping a piece of set, with Thomas Mitchell adlibbing to cover the mistake.

14. The film flopped at the box office

While it may be hard to believe that It's A Wonderful Life wasn't a box office success, it is the truth. Upon its release the film made $3.3million, even though it cost $3.18m to make.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

White Christmas is a festive classic

White Christmas: 13 facts you didn't know about the festive film

TV & Movies

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

When does The Traitors start?

When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

Grace Dent has been confirmed as Gregg Wallace's replacement on MasterChef

Grace Dent revealed as new MasterChef judge after Gregg Wallace steps back

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes has reached out to Ruth Langsford after her mum was injured

Eamonn Holmes reaches out to Ruth Langsford as her mum remains in hospital

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Documentary release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been pictured together

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they're pictured together

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve

Where is Santa now? How track Santa this Christmas Eve

Christmas

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day 2025

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day

Christmas

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day

Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

Weather

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Busy train station

When are the December 2024 train strikes? Dates, time and services affected this Christmas

Lifestyle

New Heart merch has been released

Shop brand new Heart and Heart Dance merch!

Lifestyle

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and more

Christmas

Wham's 'Last Christmas' was released in 1984

Wham's 'Last Christmas' at 40: 10 facts you didn't know about the festive love song

Last Christmas is a winter classic

The emotional reason George Michael wrote festive classic Last Christmas revealed

Mx George has opened up about his upcoming heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George to spend Christmas in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery
The Christmas Day schedule has been revealed

Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Petrol stations on Christmas Day operate different opening hours

Are petrol stations open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Opening hours revealed

Christmas

Christmas weddings are becoming more and more popular

Can you get married on Christmas Day in the UK?

Christmas

The Christmas Eve TV schedule has been revealed

Christmas Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Freddie Flintoff in 2024

Freddie Flintoff facts: Cricket and TV star's age, wife, children and Top Gear injury explained
Mariah Carey in 2023

Mariah Carey facts: All I Want for Christmas is You singer's age, husband, children and career explained