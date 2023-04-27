Jerry Springer dies, age 79, as talk show host’s family pay tribute

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, according to his family. Picture: Alamy/Getty

The legendary American TV host passed away "peacefully" at his Chicago home.

US talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, his family has announced.

The legendary broadcaster, who hosted smash-hit series The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, reportedly passed away "peacefully” at his home in Chicago following a battle with cancer.

Friend and spokesman for the family Jene Galvin released a statement this afternoon paying tribute to the talk show host, telling TMZ: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."

The Jerry Springer Show ran for almost 4,000 episodes. Picture: Alamy

Jerry's devastated family revealed the star was diagnosed with cancer just a few months ago.

According to reports, his health took a turn for the worse in the days leading up to his death.

Tributes have flooded in for the American TV star, who first shot to stardom in 1991 as the face of his eponymous series.

The Jerry Springer Show became famous overnight for its dramatic arguments, physical fights and shocking language.

The live studio audience cheered his name as Jerry played peacemaker alongside his team of studio bouncers for almost 4,000 episodes, making it one of the most popular talk shows of its time.

The show ended in 2018 after Jerry was hailed the "grandfather of trash TV".

Jerry passed away "peacefully" following a short battle with cancer. Picture: Getty

Jerry said of the programme in 2010: "I think [the show is] silly, crazy and has no redeeming social value other than an hour of escapism.

"There is never anything on our show that hasn’t been on the front pages of newspapers in America. The only difference is that the people on my show aren’t famous.

"It’s a show about craziness. I know that going in every day."

He went on to host series including Judge Jerry, America's Got Talent and Baggage, alongside wrestling competitions and beauty contests from Miss World to Miss Universe.

The American broadcaster went on to present shows including Judge Jerry, America's Got Talent and Baggage. Picture: Alamy

Before his telly stardom, the beloved broadcaster worked as a politician and was even elected as the Cincinnati mayor in 1977.

After serving for one term he became a news anchor and political commentator in the Ohio city.

