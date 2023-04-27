Jerry Springer dies, age 79, as talk show host’s family pay tribute

27 April 2023, 15:46 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 16:34

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, according to his family.
Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, according to his family. Picture: Alamy/Getty

The legendary American TV host passed away "peacefully" at his Chicago home.

US talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, his family has announced.

The legendary broadcaster, who hosted smash-hit series The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, reportedly passed away "peacefully” at his home in Chicago following a battle with cancer.

Friend and spokesman for the family Jene Galvin released a statement this afternoon paying tribute to the talk show host, telling TMZ: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."

The Jerry Springer Show ran for almost 4,000 episodes.
The Jerry Springer Show ran for almost 4,000 episodes. Picture: Alamy

Jerry's devastated family revealed the star was diagnosed with cancer just a few months ago.

According to reports, his health took a turn for the worse in the days leading up to his death.

Tributes have flooded in for the American TV star, who first shot to stardom in 1991 as the face of his eponymous series.

The Jerry Springer Show became famous overnight for its dramatic arguments, physical fights and shocking language.

The live studio audience cheered his name as Jerry played peacemaker alongside his team of studio bouncers for almost 4,000 episodes, making it one of the most popular talk shows of its time.

The show ended in 2018 after Jerry was hailed the "grandfather of trash TV".

Jerry passed away "peacefully" following a short battle with cancer.
Jerry passed away "peacefully" following a short battle with cancer. Picture: Getty

Jerry said of the programme in 2010: "I think [the show is] silly, crazy and has no redeeming social value other than an hour of escapism.

"There is never anything on our show that hasn’t been on the front pages of newspapers in America. The only difference is that the people on my show aren’t famous.

"It’s a show about craziness. I know that going in every day."

He went on to host series including Judge Jerry, America's Got Talent and Baggage, alongside wrestling competitions and beauty contests from Miss World to Miss Universe.

The American broadcaster went on to present shows including Judge Jerry, America's Got Talent and Baggage.
The American broadcaster went on to present shows including Judge Jerry, America's Got Talent and Baggage. Picture: Alamy

Before his telly stardom, the beloved broadcaster worked as a politician and was even elected as the Cincinnati mayor in 1977.

After serving for one term he became a news anchor and political commentator in the Ohio city.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers joined his co-host Si King on This Morning.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers 'doing very well' amid gruelling cancer battle

James Cordon shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

James Corden shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures from her trip to Paris

Inside Stacey Solomon's luxury trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple polka dot dress

Celebrities

Roxy Mitchell will be back on EastEnders tonight for some special scenes

EastEnders' Roxy Mitchell makes shock return six years after death in major twist

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Aldi launches royal Kevin the Carrot toys to mark King's Coronation.

Aldi launches King and Queen Kevin the Carrot toys to celebrate Coronation

Shopping

Furious dad Ross Hunt put an angry note in his daughter's lunchbox telling dinner ladies to back off.

Dad leaves teachers angry note in daughter's lunchbox as they slam 'unhealthy' food

Parenting

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has younger brother

Stacey Solomon's sweet relationship with rarely-seen younger brother

Helen Flanagan has hit back at her critics

I'm A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan hits out as fans accuse her of 'faking' her fears

TV & Movies

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Lifestyle

Bronte Schofield has defend Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

Married At First Sight Australia star Bronte Schofield breaks silence on Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated lemon skirt from Jaeger

Celebrities

Britain is set to bask in sunshine

UK weather: Britain set for bank holiday 'mini heatwave' with temperatures hotter than Monaco

News

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees

Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

Lifestyle

Shaun Ryder has an ongoing feud with I'm A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith

Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo