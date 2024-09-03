Joe Wicks defends drinking a shot of his wife’s breast milk

3 September 2024, 11:38

Joe Wicks caused a stir online when he drank his wife's breast milk
Joe Wicks caused a stir online when he drank his wife's breast milk. Picture: Instagram/thebodycoach

By Hope Wilson

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has opened up about drinking his wife Rosie's breast milk after causing a stir online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Wicks, 38, has defended himself after he received backlash for drinking his wife's breast milk.

The father-of-four shocked fans last month when he shared a video of himself sipping on a shot of his wife Rosie's breast milk as he headed to a Taylor Swift concert.

However the Body Coach hit back at haters by appearing on Good Morning Britain to reveal why he chose to share this controversial moment with his followers.

Speaking to Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh, Joe stated: "I can't be the first man to try their partner's breast milk."

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie share four children
Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie share four children. Picture: Instagram/thebodycoach

He continued: "Just for a second, can I say, I don't do it every day. I never thought I would be on GMB talking about drinking my wife's breast milk. Look, it was a bit of fun. There were two options: throw it on the floor or drink it. I had a really good night. I didn't have a drink. I felt energised. I felt pretty good for it."

Joe then went on to describe what the liquid tastes like, claiming: "So basically, it's like sweet milk. It's got sugary like vanilla milk. It's really, really naturally sweet. Like I said, I'm not drinking it by the pint. It was just a shot and that was it."

Joe Wicks drank his wife's breast milk
Joe Wicks drank his wife's breast milk. Picture: Instagram/thebodycoach

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss this hot topic, with one user writing: "Time to turnover! Sorry but what Joe Wicks drinks is not news worthy and frankly just put me off my Shredded Wheat!"

Another wrote: "I’m lost words…….."

However one viewer stuck up for Joe, writing: "Always makes me laugh how humans can get weirdly squeamish about a human consuming something naturally produced for human consumption but don't blink an eye when humans drink milk produced by other species which we are not naturally supposed to consume."

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie have been together for years
Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/thebodycoach

Joe and his wife Rosie share four children together, six-year-old Indie, four-year-old Marley, one-year-old Lenni and three-month-old Dusty.

Speaking to Tiny Happy People, Joe opened up about the difficulties of fatherhood, stating: "The biggest challenge I'm worried about is having time with each one. They really need their own one-to-one time.

"At bedtime for example, we might do a joint story time, but they really want their own little cuddle. So, I do worry about that."

Joe Wicks and his wife often share updates on their children
Joe Wicks and his wife often share updates on their children. Picture: Instagram/thebodycoach

He also discussed the important role his wife plays in his children's life, explaining: "Rosie’s naturally patient. She's really calm, whereas my default setting is to get a bit more worked up. My fuse isn't as long as hers.

"Watching her as a role model, she can stay so calm in stressful situations. Why can't I? I can be more patient. I can choose to respond differently."

