Joe Wicks reveals why he's taken his five-year-old out of school

31 August 2023, 12:48

Joe Wicks talks about fatherhood and expecting another baby with Heart Breakfast

By Hope Wilson

The fitness coach has explained his reasoning behind removing his daughter from school.

Joe Wicks, 37, has revealed that he has taken his five-year-old daughter, Indie, out of school.

In an interview with The Times, Joe explained the decision he and his wife Rosie made.

The fitness coach said: "I just love being with my kids, It's not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together."

He continued: "It's not like I'm saying, I'm going to home school my kids and go and live on a farm in the middle of nowhere. It's really just about our lifestyle."

Joe Wicks has explained why he has taken his daughter Indie out of school
Joe Wicks has explained why he has taken his daughter Indie out of school. Picture: Instagram/@thebodycoach

Joe hit the headlines back in July when he opened up about taking his daughter out of school.

In an Instagram Q&A, he was asked about the deciding factors that made him want to remove Indie from school.

Joe replied: "There's really nothing more to the decision than we just love being together as a family and want to spend more with the kids while we can.

"She had a great year in reception but we have always loved teaching the kids at home and want the freedom to travel more and explore the world."

The social media star added: "She might go to school next year. We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating."

Joe Wicks' daughter Indie will not attend school this year
Joe Wicks' daughter Indie will not attend school this year. Picture: Instagram/@thebodycoach

As well as being parents to five-year-old Indie, Joe and his wife Rosie have two other children, Marley, three and 11-month-old Leni.

It appears that the couple haven't made a decision on whether their younger children will attend school.

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie share three children
Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie share three children. Picture: Instagram/@thebodycoach

Joe has spoken openly in the past about the difficulties he experienced in his childhood.

His father Gary was addicted to heroin and his mother suffered from severe OCD.

Speaking on Russell Brand's Under The Skin podcast, Joe mentioned how his father's addiction led him and his sister Nikki to exercise:

"Because of my dad's addiction, and the damage I saw that cause, me and Nikki steered clear of it.

"We weren't smoking weed, we were training, exercising and playing sport. Along the line, I decided that wasn't going to be my destiny – that wasn't going to be my path."

Joe Wicks pictured with his mother and sister Nikki
Joe Wicks pictured with his mother and sister Nikki. Picture: Instagram/@thebodycoach

Since then Joe has built a large following on social media, with 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

The influencer rose to fame in 2020 when he provided free PE lessons to children during the pandemic.

