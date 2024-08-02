Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How tall is Kye Whyte, how old is he, does he have a girlfriend, was he on Dancing on Ice and what is his injury?

Kye Whyte is hoping to dominate in the BMX Racing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as he and Bethany Shriever represent Team GB in the contest.

After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Kye is hoping to do one better and go for gold in Paris as he takes on fierce rivals Sylvain André and Romain Mahieu.

While we cheer Kye on from the comfort of our living rooms, many of us have been wanting to get to know the BMX legend a bit more.

Kye Whyte is competing for Team GB. Picture: Getty

How old is Kye Whyte?

Kye is 24-years-old and was born on the 21st of September 1999, making his star sign Virgo.

The Olympic favourite began riding BMX at the age of three at the Brixton BMX Club in London. His brothers Daniel and Tre also trained at the same centre and were the driving force behind Kye getting involved in the sport.

Speaking about first starting BMX riding, Kye told British Cycling: "It was my brothers who inspired me to take up BMX racing. That might sound a bit boring, but it was as simple as me wanting to be like Daniel and Tre."

How tall is Kye Whyte?

Kye stands at 6f 3in, making him taller than his competitor Sylvain André and Romain Mahieu who both stand at 5ft 8in.

Kye Whyte and Bethany Shriever are hoping to dominate the BMX tournament at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

What is Kye Whyte's injury?

Kye is currently battling a back issue which has marred his 2024 Olympic journey so far.

Speaking after his first races at the Paris Games, Kye stated: "For the past seven weeks, I’ve been really struggling to ride my bike because of back issues and the one day it decides to come back is today.

"I’m in a lot of pain, I don’t have much strength to come out of the start with because it’s my back and coming down my leg. I’m trying my hardest to make sure I got into the top four to qualify. For now, it’s back to the physio to see what we can do to make it better."

He went on to add: "My back is really messed up so I didn’t want to crash. I was just trying to stay safe and qualify."

Kye Whyte is hoping to go for gold at the Paris 2024 Games. Picture: Getty

Was Kye Whyte on Dancing On Ice?

Olympic fans may recognise Kye as he was a contestant on Dancing On Ice 2022. He was partnered with Tippy Packard and the pair made it to week nine where they ended the competition in fourth place.

After being eliminated, Kye posted a sweet tribute to Tippy, writing: "TIPPY ROO OH I THANK YOU 🥺 I’m going to miss you.

"You’re honestly a legend and I’ve made a friend for life I’m glad I got to share your first year on @dancingonice with you and what a run we had wow we just got better and better and better and I couldn’t of had a better time on this show without you, What a experience that I’ll never ever forget so thank you!!"

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard came in fifth place on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram/Kye Whyte

Who is Kye Whyte's girlfriend?

It isn't clear if Kye is in a relationship as he tends to keep his personal life private.

While taking part in Dancing On Ice, rumours were flying surrounding Kye flirting with pro skater Morgan Swales. However hopes of a romance were swiftly shattered when it was revealed she was in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Cole.

A source told The Sun: "Kye is so funny backstage and loves to flirt with all the women. But the poor lad has his eyes set on the one girl he can’t have.

"Morgan is gorgeous so you can’t blame him for trying. But when she posted a loving Instagram message to Cole on Valentine’s Day, it was clear she was not interested in Kye’s efforts."