Linda Robson breaks down in tears discussing Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Linda Robson broke down in tears when discussing Pauline Quirke. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women's Linda Robson became emotional when talking about Pauline Quirke's dementia battle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Linda Robson broke down in tears during today's episode of Loose Women after opening up about her "amazing" friend Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

During the emotional episode on Thursday January 30th, the Birds of a Feather star was comforted by her fellow panelists Christine Lampard, Kelly Brook and Nadia Sawalha, as she began to cry whilst discussing Pauline's health.

Linda recalled her childhood with Pauline, stating: "We were at the same primary school together. We did everything together. We travelled all over the world with Birds of a Feather and everything, we went to amazing places. Because of Birds of a Feather, it opened many doors."

She went on to add: "We had such amazing times, honestly. She was an amazing actress as well, and she's got the most beautiful family."

Linda Robson spoke about Pauline Quirke on Loose Women. Picture: Shutterstock

Linda continued: "We sort of did everything the same. We were naughty, really naughty. We used our fame to get us into so many places, honestly... I also want to talk about her career. She was an amazing actress, she did so many different things."

Christine Lampard then commented on their close friendship, stating: "But all of those experiences have created this incredible bond that you have to this very day, Linda. You're both incredibly close, one of your best friends.

"You've lived this extraordinary life together, and now you're going through another chapter, but obviously, you're there for her, and she's there for you, and it'll always be that way."

Linda then added: "Her family are working with the Alzheimer’s Trust UK and that to help other people. My mum had dementia and loads of us know people, one in two people will get dementia now it’s like the biggest disease going really."

Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke starred in Birds of a Feather. Picture: Alamy

Christine then replied: "Clearly, you're there for her and have a bit of experience, too, and you'll lean on each other going forward, but it's lovely hearing all the stories. It's so good to hear you've got each other. Thank you for sharing. We're clearly sending our love to Pauline and her family."

At this moment Linda began to tear up and received comfort from her fellow Loose Women.

Watch Linda Robson discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis here:

Linda Robson breaks down discussing Pauline Quirke’s dementia

This is the second time Linda has spoken of her close friend Pauline, after her diagnosis was revealed earlier this month.

Posting on Instagram, Linda wrote: "This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline. For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.

"It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further."

Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson share a close friendship. Picture: Alamy

Pauline's husband, Steve Sheen, revealed the his wife's diagnosis in a statement earlier this year: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."