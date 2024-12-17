Eamonn Holmes reaches out to Ruth Langsford as her mum remains in hospital

Eamonn Holmes has reached out to Ruth Langsford after her mum was injured. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Ruth Langsford

By Hope Wilson

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes appear to be on friendly terms after he reached out following her mum's ill health.

Eamonn Holmes, 65, has reached out to his estranged wife Ruth Langsford, 64, following the news her mum was hospitalised after suffering a painful fall.

On Sunday December 15th the Loose Women star revealed her 93-year-old mother Joan had fractured her pelvis after a fall. While Ruth received lots of support from her celebrity friends, her soon-to-be ex-husband and former This Morning co-host Eamonn also sent his well wishes.

After visiting her mum in hospital, Ruth wrote on Instagram: "Hospital visit….thank you all so much for your lovely messages and well wishes for my darling Mum. She’ll be in hospital for a bit longer yet, but she’s in pretty good spirits considering and I hope she’ll be home for Christmas 🤞🤞🤞"

While the pair have appeared to steer clear of each other since announcing their split, Eamonn decided to reach out to Ruth by liking her Instagram post.

Ruth Langsford's mum Joan was rushed to hospital in December 2024. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford

This comes after Ruth appeared to make a dig at her husband on Loose Women last week.

During a recent panel, Ruth and her colleagues Coleen Nolan, Kelly Holmes and Mariella Frostrup discussed whether they would make their adult children choose between their parents and their potential partner.

The ladies then discussed how divorce can impact this kind of situation, with Ruth disclosing: "I think it’s very selfish when you hear parents say well if they are divorced then I’m not coming to your wedding if he’s coming or if she is there and I just think it’s so selfish isn’t it because it is their day."

Mariella went on to state: "That’s a whole other subject isn’t it? How to divorce well."

Ruth then cheekily interjected: "Oh tell me about it", before going on to say "Anyway funnily it’s now time for a break!"

Watch Ruth Langsford discuss her divorce on Loose Women here:

Ruth Langsford talks divorce on Loose Women

Eamonn has kept relatively tight-lipped when it comes to his relationship with Ruth, however he has spoken out about his "tough year".

Speaking at the Irish Post Awards in November 2024, Eamonn told the audience: "It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it."

He continued: "But there are lots of things to be grateful for and I hope that my health improves next year."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The couple announced their intentions to divorce in May 2024, following 14-years of marriage.

At the time their statement read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Ruth and Eamonn share one son together, 22-year-old Jack, and their adorable dog Maggie.