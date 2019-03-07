Mark Ronson debuts Lady Gaga 'Shallow' remix at the Global Awards

Mark Ronson performs at the Global Awards . Picture: Global Awards

The Grammy Award-winning producer unveiled an unheard version of 'Shallow' at the Global Awards.

A brand new remix of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper 'Shallow' was unveiled at the Global Awards.

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the chart-topping hit from A Star is Born with Gaga, took to the stag at the star-studded award ceremony in London for his very own DJ set.

During the 10 minute mash-up of all his hit songs, Ronson dazzled the crowds with a remix to the Oscar-winning soundtrack - much to the delight of fans.

Other songs during the set included Uptown Funk feat Bruno Mars and Valerie from the late Amy Winehouse.

The Global Awards proved a successful night for Ronson who doubled up with two gongs, including Best Male and the Global Special Award.

Earlier in the night he spoke on his Academy Award win for Best Original Song, claiming it 'doesn't seem real'.

Speaking at the Global Awards he said: "It seems weird, the cool thing is they give [ you the Oscar] on the same night and it's engraved, but it doesn't seem real."

Ronson claims he celebrated his win with Lady Gaga into the early hours and even addressed his infamous appearance on Good Morning Britain after crashing their live coverage from the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

He revealed: "I went out with Gaga and we had a nice time. We also went to a bunch of parties and I accidentally crashed the Good Morning Britain interview."

Asked if he has any plans to record more songs with Gaga in the future, he added: "When you meet somebody who you have a good track record and great relationship with you'll always want to work together - I will always work with her if she wants."

Mark and Gaga's friendship transcends their work on A Star is Born, as Ronson also revealed the pair spent a boozy night together in London years ago.

He revealed: "We took her out once in a party in london and she stayed so late the tour bus had to pick her up from my friend's house on this tiny street in Shoreditch."