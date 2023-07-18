Melanie Sykes 'self-identifies' as having Tourette's two years after finding out she is autistic

Melanie Sykes has opened up about self identifying as having Tourette's. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Melanie Sykes has said she identifies as having Tourette’s syndrome after researching the condition.

Melanie Sykes has been supported by fans after she admitted to self identifying as having Tourrete’s.

The mum-of-two opened up about her struggle on Alan Carr's podcast and she had been 'wired completely differently'.

According to the NHS website, Tourette's is a neurological condition which causes involuntary muscle movements and sounds known as tics.

It usually starts during childhood, while unprompted swearing is rare and only affects about one in 10 people with the condition.

Melanie Sykes has spoken out about self diagnosing with Tourette's. Picture: Instagram

After Alan told her it was OK to swear, she replied: "Oh good, but I'll try not to, because I've just discovered I have Tourette's.

"I describe in the book how I laugh at really inappropriate things. I am wired a completely different way and I'm only just understanding it.

"Where I used to think ‘what's wrong with me?’ Now I know it's everything that's right with me."

Melanie Sykes spoke to Alan Carr on his podcast. Picture: Instagram

After comments from fans, Mel has now clarified that she has never been diagnosed with the condition, but self identifies.

She wrote on Twitter: "Hello there. For the record I have NOT been 'diagnosed' with Tourettes.

"I self identify because of my studies and understanding of the pre existing 'conditions' that are hand in hand in some autistic people."

Melanie also opened up about her new book, Illuminated: Autism And All The Things I've Left Unsaid.

Hello there. For the record I have NOT been 'diagnosed' with Tourettes.

I self identify because of my studies and understanding of the pre existing 'conditions' that are hand in hand in some autistic people. Thanks to @KieranRose7 and his insight#truestory — Melanie Sykes (@MsMelanieSykes) July 17, 2023

Opening up about the book and living with autism, Melanie previously told The Mirro: "Getting a late diagnosis and having to learn about and understand my neurodivergent mind and sensitivities has indeed unlocked my happiness but it's been an arduous road.

"Writing this book sometimes felt like I was performing open-heart surgery on myself but I knew how necessary it was. I can now put it out into the world unapologetically and confidently because sharing all the wisdom my life has given me makes it all worthwhile."