Melanie Sykes 'self-identifies' as having Tourette's two years after finding out she is autistic

18 July 2023, 10:26 | Updated: 18 July 2023, 10:32

Melanie Sykes has opened up about self identifying as having Tourette's
Melanie Sykes has opened up about self identifying as having Tourette's. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Melanie Sykes has said she identifies as having Tourette’s syndrome after researching the condition.

Melanie Sykes has been supported by fans after she admitted to self identifying as having Tourrete’s.

The mum-of-two opened up about her struggle on Alan Carr's podcast and she had been 'wired completely differently'.

According to the NHS website, Tourette's is a neurological condition which causes involuntary muscle movements and sounds known as tics.

It usually starts during childhood, while unprompted swearing is rare and only affects about one in 10 people with the condition.

Melanie Sykes has spoken out about self diagnosing with Tourette's
Melanie Sykes has spoken out about self diagnosing with Tourette's. Picture: Instagram

After Alan told her it was OK to swear, she replied: "Oh good, but I'll try not to, because I've just discovered I have Tourette's.

"I describe in the book how I laugh at really inappropriate things. I am wired a completely different way and I'm only just understanding it.

"Where I used to think ‘what's wrong with me?’ Now I know it's everything that's right with me."

Melanie Sykes spoke to Alan Carr on his podcast
Melanie Sykes spoke to Alan Carr on his podcast. Picture: Instagram

After comments from fans, Mel has now clarified that she has never been diagnosed with the condition, but self identifies.

She wrote on Twitter: "Hello there. For the record I have NOT been 'diagnosed' with Tourettes.

"I self identify because of my studies and understanding of the pre existing 'conditions' that are hand in hand in some autistic people."

Melanie also opened up about her new book, Illuminated: Autism And All The Things I've Left Unsaid.

Opening up about the book and living with autism, Melanie previously told The Mirro: "Getting a late diagnosis and having to learn about and understand my neurodivergent mind and sensitivities has indeed unlocked my happiness but it's been an arduous road.

"Writing this book sometimes felt like I was performing open-heart surgery on myself but I knew how necessary it was. I can now put it out into the world unapologetically and confidently because sharing all the wisdom my life has given me makes it all worthwhile."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the sweet name of her newborn

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby with husband Bader Shammas and reveals unusual name

Ferne McCann has revealed the inspiration behind her very unusual baby name

Ferne McCann's baby name: What does Finty mean?

Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend

Inside Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote’s lavish wedding

TV & Movies

Olly Murs had a beautiful wedding

Inside Olly Murs' fairytale fairground wedding with ferris wheel and private plane

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl

Kate Ferdinand gives birth to baby girl and reveals adorable name

Trending on Heart

Some restaurant guests were left furious after they were charged extra

Guests furious after they're charged for live music at restaurant

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed why she didn't give up her seat

CEO praised for refusing to give up plane seat to let mum sit next to her children

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers

Furious Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s mum-shamed over school run video

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders star

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings

Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

TV & Movies

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has spoken out on her 'feud' with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond breaks silence on ‘feud’ with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter

Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Lifestyle

A cleaning expert has revealed how to get your pillows white again

Cleaning experts reveal hack to remove yellow stains from pillows for just 4p

Lifestyle

A Harry Potter book has gone for £10,500 after being bought for 30p

Rare Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells for more than £10,000

Lifestyle