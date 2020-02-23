Cheryl Tweedy confuses viewers as she shows off green eyes on the Greatest Dancer

Cheryl's green contacts confused viewers. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Fans react to Cheryl Tweedy's green contact lenses on BBC's Greatest Dancer.

Cheryl Tweedy wore a pair of coloured contact lenses during the Greatest Dancer Saturday night, with confused viewers taking to Twitter to ask what's going on with her eyes?

At first many couldn't quite put a finger on what was differently about the star's eyes. While others figured it out, but were uncertain why she'd wear them.

"I'm really confused as to why Cheryl Cole is wearing coloured contact?!" said one tweet.

Read more: Cheryl's throwback snap sparks Girls Aloud reunion rumour

Another fan said he'd been so stumped why her eyes had been changing colour over the past week. "I'm so please I've solved this.

"I thought I was going mad. Or at least madder than I already am."



Read more: Cheryl, 36 left fuming after app claims her age is 47

Cheryl getting ready to film BBC's Greatest Dancer. Picture: Instagram/Cheryl Tweedy

While some are loving the new look even calling it "stunning," others are less convinced.



One commenter admitted: "Cheryl Cole's eyes are freaking me out!"



Cheryl is one of the dance captains on BBC's dance competition show that launched in 2019.



Read more: Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she dances to Spice Up Your Life with son Romeo