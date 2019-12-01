Cheryl Cole's throwback Girls Aloud snap fuels reunion rumours

Fans call for Girls Aloud reunion. Picture: Cheryl Cole/Instagram

The 36-year-old star shared a photo of her Girls Aloud bandmates stirring up speculation from fans who wonder whether there might be a reunion.

"Happy 17th Birthday GA" Cole wrote on Instagram, reminiscing with fellow members Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberly Walsh.



Garnering more than 180,000 likes, and a comment from Walsh "Dead" with a string of laughing emojis.



Cheryl shared a photo from the band's early days. Picture: Cheryl Cole/Instagram

Girls Aloud, one of the biggest bands of the noughties, split in 2013. Fans' reactions to the post this weekend included hundreds of requests for a reunion.



"We need a summer tour’ make it happen Cheryl," one commenter wrote.



Cheryl has previously said she'd "never say never" to a Girls Aloud reunion.

Girls Aloud Ten - The Hits Tour in 2013. Picture: Getty

Fans also used the post to show support for Nadine Coyle who is currently on I'm A Celeb. Nadine has opened up about her experience in Girls Aloud while filming for I'm a Celebrity. During a conversation with Kate Garraway, she said that being in Girls Aloud was lots of fun but hard work.

When asked why she no longer speaks to the girls she won Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2002 with, she replied: “Everyone gets on with their lives, I was friends with them all, it was all nice and lovely.

The Queen meets the girls at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012. Picture: Getty

Nadine also had a chat with former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa about what it was like being in a girl band. "Really good, really good, I like being in a girl band," said Nadine.



"I am one of three sisters and went to an all-girls grammar school so I’m used to being around girls."



Later in the conversation, Jacqueline asked Nadine if she got along with everyone – including Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh – prompting the singer to respond: "Yes."Digging a little further, Jacqueline offered: "I’d heard you didn’t get on with Cheryl," to which Nadine replied: "Fake news."