Who is Matthew Morrison? The Greatest Dancer judge's wife, son and career revealed

Brooks Brothers And St Jude Children's Research Hospital Annual Holiday Celebration In New York City. Picture: Getty

As the US star joins Cheryl and Oti Mabuse on The Greatest Dancer's judging panel, we take a look at his personal life

Matthew Morrison is an American actor joining BBC One’s sitting on the judging panel of the BBC's new talent show, The Greatest Dancer.

Working as a ‘Dance Captain’ alongside fellow judges Cheryl and Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, the 40-year-old will also star alongside presenters Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo.

As the US performer takes his judging seat, we take a look at his personal life, from his career to his wife and children.

Who is Matthew Morrison?

Matthew Morrison is an American star of stage and screen.

Born on October 30, 1978, in California, the US performer was brought up on the West Coast but moved to New York to begin his Broadway dream.

He starred in a string of successful musicals including Footloose, The Rocky Horror Show and Hairspray, but Matthew is best known for his beloved role as Will Schuester in the smash hit singing series Glee, in which he stars alongside Lea Michele, Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer.

Matt also recorded and released two albums – a self-titled album in 2011 and Where It All Began in 2013 – and starred in the films What to Expect When You're Expecting and Tulip Fever.

in 2019 he joined the cast of BBC One's The Greatest Dancer.

'Come From Away' Opening Night Performance - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Who is Matthew Morrison’s wife?

Matthew met now wife Renee Puente in 2011. They began dating when Renee asked Matthew to be her boyfriend.

Then, two years later, British pop legend Elton John helped Matthew announce the couple’s engagement at his White Tie and Tiara Bal.

They married on October 18, 2014, at a private house on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Has Matthew Morrison got children?

Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee welcomed their first child – a son called Revel James Makai Morrison – on Oct 12, 2017, in Pasadena, California.

They announced the happy news on social media at the time, with the proud new father writing:

“To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world🚂. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning,”

What's Matthew Morrison's Instagram?

You can find Matthew Morrison on Instagram @_matthew.morrison_.