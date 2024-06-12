Pink Summer Carnival merchandise revealed

12 June 2024

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise
Pink Summer Carnival merchandise. Picture: Getty/https://shop-uk.pinkspage.com/collections/2023-summer-carnival

By Hope Wilson

What is the official Pink Summer Carnival merchandise and where can you buy it? Here is everything you need to know.

Pink is currently lighting up various stadiums around the UK as she embarks on her Summer Carnival tour.

Playing in Cardiff, London, Liverpool, Glasgow, fans are expecting to hear classic anthems such as So What, Just Like A Pill and Raise Your Glass as she performs throughout June.

As Pink continues to grow her empire, many fans have been hoping to get their hands on some of her stunning merchandise, which is currently on sale online and at her concerts.

What is Pink's Summer Carnival tour merchandise? Here is the exciting merch revealed.

Pink is currently on tour
Pink is currently on tour. Picture: Getty

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise

Summer Carnival Tee- £40

Summer Carnival Tee
Summer Carnival Tee. Picture: https://shop-uk.pinkspage.com/collections/2023-summer-carnival

P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Programme- £30

P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Programme
P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Programme. Picture: https://shop-uk.pinkspage.com/collections/2023-summer-carnival

Summer Carnival 2023 Cropped Sweat- £70

Summer Carnival 2023 Cropped Sweat
Summer Carnival 2023 Cropped Sweat. Picture: https://shop-uk.pinkspage.com/collections/2023-summer-carnival

Trustfall Pink Tee- £40

Trustfall Pink Tee
Trustfall Pink Tee. Picture: https://shop-uk.pinkspage.com/collections/2023-summer-carnival

Pink Logo Beanie- £30

Pink Logo Beanie
Pink Logo Beanie. Picture: https://shop-uk.pinkspage.com/collections/2023-summer-carnival

Fans can purchase these items by visiting Pink's website, as well as at selected tour venues.

