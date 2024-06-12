Pink Summer Carnival merchandise revealed
12 June 2024, 15:47
What is the official Pink Summer Carnival merchandise and where can you buy it? Here is everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Pink is currently lighting up various stadiums around the UK as she embarks on her Summer Carnival tour.
Playing in Cardiff, London, Liverpool, Glasgow, fans are expecting to hear classic anthems such as So What, Just Like A Pill and Raise Your Glass as she performs throughout June.
As Pink continues to grow her empire, many fans have been hoping to get their hands on some of her stunning merchandise, which is currently on sale online and at her concerts.
What is Pink's Summer Carnival tour merchandise? Here is the exciting merch revealed.
Pink Summer Carnival merchandise
Summer Carnival Tee- £40
P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Programme- £30
Summer Carnival 2023 Cropped Sweat- £70
Trustfall Pink Tee- £40
Pink Logo Beanie- £30
Fans can purchase these items by visiting Pink's website, as well as at selected tour venues.
