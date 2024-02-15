Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission
15 February 2024, 17:03
Peter Andre has revealed how wife Emily MacDonagh has taught him how to change as a parent after previously receiving backlash for a controversial parenting decisions.
Listen to this article
Peter Andre, 50, has admitted he regrets once telling his son Junior that "boys kiss girls" and "girls kiss boys" as he opens up on changing as a parent.
The Mysterious Girl singer, who was previously married to Kate Price, has two children - 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior - from his previous marriage, as well as two - Amelia, 10, and eight-year-old Theo - with wife Emily MacDonagh, who is expecting their third together later this year.
Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday, Peter admitted that being with Emily and spending time with her mum and dad has made him "change" as a parent, before sharing regret over what he previously told his son.
Peter admitted that when Junior was three-years-old he told him that boys wear blue and girls wear pink, and that "boys kiss girls" and "girls kiss boys," during a conversation with his first son.
However, Peter has now reflected on how Emily, who he married in 2015, has helped him change his parenting style.
He told the Loose Women panel: "Mine has definitely changed, the way I was with Junior and Princess when they were young was what my parents instilled in me. When they grew older I thought I like a lot of what they taught us, but I don't actually agree with some of it."
- Read more: Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life
- Read more: Inside Peter Andre’s Surrey mansion with cinema room and huge garden
- Read more: Peter Andre is a 'proud pops' as son Junior does his first gig
Peter went on: "One example is, Junior, when he was three, I used to say to him, boys wear blue and girls wear pink. Boys kiss girls and girls kiss boys. When he was 12, I sat him down and said son, we're going to have a chat. I don't agree with that, whoever you love I don't care."
He then commended wife Emily and her parents for helping him grow as a parent, explaining: "You've helped me change as a parent, your parents, who I love and respect so much have helped me change as a parent, so it is all of that together, I think."
Peter Andre married Katie Price in 2005 before they split in 2009. During their marriage, they welcomed Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre in June 2007 and Junior Savva Andreas Andre in June 2005.
The singer and TV personality later met Emily MacDonagh who he wed in 2015. They have welcomed two children together, who they keep out of the public eye; Amelia and Theo. In October 2023, Peter and Emily announced they were expecting their third child together.