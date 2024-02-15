Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission

15 February 2024, 17:03

Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions
Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions. Picture: ITV / Peter Andre - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Peter Andre has revealed how wife Emily MacDonagh has taught him how to change as a parent after previously receiving backlash for a controversial parenting decisions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peter Andre, 50, has admitted he regrets once telling his son Junior that "boys kiss girls" and "girls kiss boys" as he opens up on changing as a parent.

The Mysterious Girl singer, who was previously married to Kate Price, has two children - 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior - from his previous marriage, as well as two - Amelia, 10, and eight-year-old Theo - with wife Emily MacDonagh, who is expecting their third together later this year.

Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday, Peter admitted that being with Emily and spending time with her mum and dad has made him "change" as a parent, before sharing regret over what he previously told his son.

Peter admitted that when Junior was three-years-old he told him that boys wear blue and girls wear pink, and that "boys kiss girls" and "girls kiss boys," during a conversation with his first son.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh appeared on Loose Women this week as they prepare to welcome their third child together
Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh appeared on Loose Women this week as they prepare to welcome their third child together. Picture: ITV

However, Peter has now reflected on how Emily, who he married in 2015, has helped him change his parenting style.

He told the Loose Women panel: "Mine has definitely changed, the way I was with Junior and Princess when they were young was what my parents instilled in me. When they grew older I thought I like a lot of what they taught us, but I don't actually agree with some of it."

Peter went on: "One example is, Junior, when he was three, I used to say to him, boys wear blue and girls wear pink. Boys kiss girls and girls kiss boys. When he was 12, I sat him down and said son, we're going to have a chat. I don't agree with that, whoever you love I don't care."

Peter Andre has said he regrets teaching his son, Junior, that 'boys kiss girls' and 'girls kiss boys'
Peter Andre has said he regrets teaching his son, Junior, that 'boys kiss girls' and 'girls kiss boys'. Picture: Peter Andre / Instagram

He then commended wife Emily and her parents for helping him grow as a parent, explaining: "You've helped me change as a parent, your parents, who I love and respect so much have helped me change as a parent, so it is all of that together, I think."

Peter Andre married Katie Price in 2005 before they split in 2009. During their marriage, they welcomed Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre in June 2007 and Junior Savva Andreas Andre in June 2005.

The singer and TV personality later met Emily MacDonagh who he wed in 2015. They have welcomed two children together, who they keep out of the public eye; Amelia and Theo. In October 2023, Peter and Emily announced they were expecting their third child together.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

MAFS UK favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau smile

Why did Peggy and Georges split? Their Married At First Sight relationship explained

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Is Netflix's One Day based on a true story? Here's what we know

Is One Day based on a true story? Original story and inspiration explained

The MAFSUK cast argue at the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion date revealed as trailer drops

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When is the Love Island final 2024? End date revealed

TV & Movies

Downton Abbey may be coming back for a seventh series

Is there a new series of Downton Abbey? Everything we know about the show's return

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announce split

TV & Movies

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran? Their split explained

TV & Movies

This is the full cast of Netflix's One Day

One Day 2024 full cast revealed and where you know them from

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have taken their children on an excursion

Inside the Radford family's half term holiday in their £40,000 motorhome

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot and ending explained

Trending on Heart

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Morrisons Easter egg offer sees sweet treat for only 75p

Lifestyle

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

Do the clocks go forward or backward in March? Date and time of 2024 change

Lifestyle

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Supermarket budget Valentine's Day meal deal offers from ASDA, Tesco, Aldi and more

News

Air fryers can also make the perfect soft and hard boiled egg

Can you make boiled eggs in an air fryer?

Lifestyle

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When does spring start in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

There may be a tea shortage

Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

News

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP

Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

News

Child making pancakes [stock image]

Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Lifestyle

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat riders strike on Valentine's Day

News

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael are still going strong after deciding to move in with one another

Coleen Nolan shares exciting relationship update as she moves in with Tinder boyfriend

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother

Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Showbiz

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

The Love Island odds are in

Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Gavin & Stacey will return for another Christmas special episode this year, with filming starting this summer

Gavin and Stacey return confirmed with Christmas special episode for 2024