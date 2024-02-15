Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission

Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions. Picture: ITV / Peter Andre - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Peter Andre has revealed how wife Emily MacDonagh has taught him how to change as a parent after previously receiving backlash for a controversial parenting decisions.

Peter Andre, 50, has admitted he regrets once telling his son Junior that "boys kiss girls" and "girls kiss boys" as he opens up on changing as a parent.

The Mysterious Girl singer, who was previously married to Kate Price, has two children - 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior - from his previous marriage, as well as two - Amelia, 10, and eight-year-old Theo - with wife Emily MacDonagh, who is expecting their third together later this year.

Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday, Peter admitted that being with Emily and spending time with her mum and dad has made him "change" as a parent, before sharing regret over what he previously told his son.

Peter admitted that when Junior was three-years-old he told him that boys wear blue and girls wear pink, and that "boys kiss girls" and "girls kiss boys," during a conversation with his first son.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh appeared on Loose Women this week as they prepare to welcome their third child together. Picture: ITV

However, Peter has now reflected on how Emily, who he married in 2015, has helped him change his parenting style.

He told the Loose Women panel: "Mine has definitely changed, the way I was with Junior and Princess when they were young was what my parents instilled in me. When they grew older I thought I like a lot of what they taught us, but I don't actually agree with some of it."

Peter went on: "One example is, Junior, when he was three, I used to say to him, boys wear blue and girls wear pink. Boys kiss girls and girls kiss boys. When he was 12, I sat him down and said son, we're going to have a chat. I don't agree with that, whoever you love I don't care."

Peter Andre has said he regrets teaching his son, Junior, that 'boys kiss girls' and 'girls kiss boys'. Picture: Peter Andre / Instagram

He then commended wife Emily and her parents for helping him grow as a parent, explaining: "You've helped me change as a parent, your parents, who I love and respect so much have helped me change as a parent, so it is all of that together, I think."

Peter Andre married Katie Price in 2005 before they split in 2009. During their marriage, they welcomed Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre in June 2007 and Junior Savva Andreas Andre in June 2005.

The singer and TV personality later met Emily MacDonagh who he wed in 2015. They have welcomed two children together, who they keep out of the public eye; Amelia and Theo. In October 2023, Peter and Emily announced they were expecting their third child together.