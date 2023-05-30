Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan. Picture: Instagram/bryanederymusic/Getty

By Alice Dear

Peter Kay looks to have lost a considerable amount of weight following his return to stand-up.

Peter Kay, 49, shocked fans with his new look after a picture of him with a fan was shared on social media.

The comedian returned to touring back in December 2022 and will be performing once a month at London's O2 until February 2025.

The star returned to stand-up comedy after a 12-year break which was caused by "unforeseen family circumstances".

Now, the iconic funny man is back and looking more slender than ever.

Peter Kay looked very different as he posed for pictures with members of the audience. Picture: Instagram/bryanederymusic

The picture showing off Peter's weight loss is taken from a video posted by musician Bryan Edery.

He wrote alongside the video: "I was fortunate enough to be invited by my good friends to see Peter Kay’s amazing show at the O2. And then very lucky to meet the man himself backstage."

He added: "Go and see Peter’s show, it’s incredible. Secondly, thank you friends, you know who you are #peterkaytour."

Peter Kay returned to the stage after a 12-year break back in December 2022. Picture: Getty

Peter Kay has himself mentioned his weight loss, joking about it on during one of his shows.

According to reports, Peter said: "See how much weight Peter Kay has lost" while twirling around on the stage.

