Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan
30 May 2023, 14:45
Peter Kay looks to have lost a considerable amount of weight following his return to stand-up.
Peter Kay, 49, shocked fans with his new look after a picture of him with a fan was shared on social media.
The comedian returned to touring back in December 2022 and will be performing once a month at London's O2 until February 2025.
The star returned to stand-up comedy after a 12-year break which was caused by "unforeseen family circumstances".
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
Now, the iconic funny man is back and looking more slender than ever.
The picture showing off Peter's weight loss is taken from a video posted by musician Bryan Edery.
He wrote alongside the video: "I was fortunate enough to be invited by my good friends to see Peter Kay’s amazing show at the O2. And then very lucky to meet the man himself backstage."
He added: "Go and see Peter’s show, it’s incredible. Secondly, thank you friends, you know who you are #peterkaytour."
Peter Kay has himself mentioned his weight loss, joking about it on during one of his shows.
According to reports, Peter said: "See how much weight Peter Kay has lost" while twirling around on the stage.
Read more:
- Paddy McGuiness fuming after Peter Kay forces him to watch private stand up performance
- Peter Kay breaks down in tears during first stand-up tour in 12 years
- Peter Kay makes history as he announces monthly residency