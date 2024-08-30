Exclusive

Spencer Matthews raises over £500k for Global's Make Some Noise and breaks world record after epic 30 marathons

30 August 2024, 18:40 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 18:43

Spencer Matthews has broken a Guinness World Record
Spencer Matthews has broken a Guinness World Record. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

An incredible feat!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spencer Matthews has raised an incredible £511,870 for Global's Make Some Noise after completing 30 marathons in 30 days, through the Jordanian desert.

The father-of-three joined Heart Breakfast this morning to discuss his epic challenge, as well as finding how much money he'd garnered from his gruelling adventure.

After chatting about his time in Jordan, Spencer was given the amazing news that he had raised over £5000,000 for charity.

Spencer also found out that he had broken the Guinness World Record for the most marathon distances completed on sand in one month.

Spencer Matthews has raised an incredible amount of money for Global's Make Some Noise
Spencer Matthews has raised an incredible amount of money for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

After finding out how much money he'd raised, Spencer said: "That’s insane. To be honest, the whole time that I was out there running, the charities were such a massive driver for me.

"And, as I said earlier, the support and the generosity shown throughout the challenge was completely overwhelming. And even just the messages on socials, I’ve never felt anything like that level of support for anything in my life."

Watch Spencer Matthews talk about his 30 marathons in 30 days below:

Spencer Matthews gets his Guinness World Record
Spencer Matthews gets his Guinness World Record. Picture: Heart/Global

He went on to add: "So, I can't thank you all enough. You know, I see this very much as - we only just finished this, I’m hoping for another few weeks of fundraising now. I’m going to think about ways to continue to raise money for these incredible causes and the great work that Global’s Make Some Noise do.

"So, if you haven’t yet donated, please consider donating, all your money makes such a big difference to incredible families and children who really deserve the help, so please consider it."

Spencer Matthews also broke a Guinness World Record
Spencer Matthews also broke a Guinness World Record. Picture: Heart

Speaking about the challenge, Spencer stated: "It was a really beautiful challenge honestly, I feel very lucky to have been able to run through that part of that world, an incredible place.

"It’d be tough to live in the conditions we lived in for much longer than we did, you know sleeping rough and stuff, but overall it was one of the greatest experiences of my life and I’ll always remember it and look back on it fondly, but it was tough."

