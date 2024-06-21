Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What are the lyrics to 'Tears' by Perrie Edwards and who is the song about?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards is showing no signs of slowing down as she releases her second single 'Tears'.

After topping the charts with her debut song 'Forget About Us', the former Little Mix member is making us dance and cry with her toe-tapping tunes and emotive lyrics.

With her new single just being released, fans have been speculating about who 'Tears' is really about. Some think it may focus on her relationships with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or ex Zayn Malik, so we've taken a deep dive into the lyrics and what Perrie has said about her catchy tune.

What is the meaning behind Perrie's song 'Tears' and what are the lyrics? Here is everything you need to know.

Perrie Edwards new single 'Tears' is out now. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards

Who is Tears by Perrie about?

Speaking about her new single 'Tears', Perrie told Número Netherlands: "The song is about coming out of a bad situation and letting go of what has happened in the past.

"It’s that point where you feel empowered and you leave the tears behind because you’ve come out the other side. It’s a sultry and smooth track that I’m really excited for everyone to hear."

Lots of fans have been speculating that the song is about Perrie's ex-fiancé, Zayn. At the time of writing Perrie has not confirmed nor denied that the lyrics are about her former flame.

Watch Perrie speak about Tears here:

Perrie confirms son Axel features on her new album 😱

Tears by Perrie lyrics

I don't even care anymore

You can keep the pain of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall

You can keep the weight of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

Ooh

I haven't thought about you once in months

It's starting to feel like you were nothing but a bad dream (bad dream, ah)

Ooh

I finally get to see how good I look

With no clouds in my eyes

And I've gotta say, I'm tempting (tempting)

Oh, said you're sorry now

You should've been sorry then

But you'll never see me cry again

I don't even care anymore

You can keep the pain of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall

You can keep the weight of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last

Of all my tears from you

You can spill them on the floor, they're yours

So do what you want, babe

I've been better off without them

'Cause I like me more now than I did back then

Just removed you from the situation

You'll never see me cry again

I don't even care anymore

You can keep the pain of it all (All, ooh, all that)

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall (You made 'em fall)

You can keep the weight of it all (You can keep it)

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you (Never getting back all my tears from you)

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last (Do-do, do-do)

Of all my tears from you

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back (My tears from you)

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have (My tears from you)

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last (My tears from you)

Of all my tears from you