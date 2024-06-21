Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

21 June 2024, 09:32

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed
Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What are the lyrics to 'Tears' by Perrie Edwards and who is the song about?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards is showing no signs of slowing down as she releases her second single 'Tears'.

After topping the charts with her debut song 'Forget About Us', the former Little Mix member is making us dance and cry with her toe-tapping tunes and emotive lyrics.

With her new single just being released, fans have been speculating about who 'Tears' is really about. Some think it may focus on her relationships with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or ex Zayn Malik, so we've taken a deep dive into the lyrics and what Perrie has said about her catchy tune.

What is the meaning behind Perrie's song 'Tears' and what are the lyrics? Here is everything you need to know.

Perrie Edwards new single 'Tears' is out now
Perrie Edwards new single 'Tears' is out now. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards

Who is Tears by Perrie about?

Speaking about her new single 'Tears', Perrie told Número Netherlands: "The song is about coming out of a bad situation and letting go of what has happened in the past.

"It’s that point where you feel empowered and you leave the tears behind because you’ve come out the other side. It’s a sultry and smooth track that I’m really excited for everyone to hear."

Lots of fans have been speculating that the song is about Perrie's ex-fiancé, Zayn. At the time of writing Perrie has not confirmed nor denied that the lyrics are about her former flame.

Watch Perrie speak about Tears here:

Perrie confirms son Axel features on her new album 😱

Tears by Perrie lyrics

I don't even care anymore

You can keep the pain of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall

You can keep the weight of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

Ooh

I haven't thought about you once in months

It's starting to feel like you were nothing but a bad dream (bad dream, ah)

Ooh

I finally get to see how good I look

With no clouds in my eyes

And I've gotta say, I'm tempting (tempting)

Oh, said you're sorry now

You should've been sorry then

But you'll never see me cry again

I don't even care anymore

You can keep the pain of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall

You can keep the weight of it all

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last

Of all my tears from you

You can spill them on the floor, they're yours

So do what you want, babe

I've been better off without them

'Cause I like me more now than I did back then

Just removed you from the situation

You'll never see me cry again

I don't even care anymore

You can keep the pain of it all (All, ooh, all that)

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall (You made 'em fall)

You can keep the weight of it all (You can keep it)

I know I'm never getting back all my tears from you (Never getting back all my tears from you)

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last (Do-do, do-do)

Of all my tears from you

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back (My tears from you)

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have (My tears from you)

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last (My tears from you)

Of all my tears from you

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child

Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

TV & Movies

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

TV & Movies

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Dublin timings: When does the show start and finish?

Fans are demanding Netflix release 'deleted' scenes between Penelope and Colin on Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans start petition to bring back 'deleted' Colin and Penelope scenes

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Lifestyle

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way

Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Weather

Love Island 2024 has delivered some epic bombshells into the villa so far this year

Who are the new Love Island 2024 bombshells?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: UK release date and trailer

TV & Movies

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her first kiss with Luke Newton was 'terrifying'

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Why is today the longest day of the year? Summer solstice 2024 explained

Lifestyle

Love Island's Tiffany is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa this summer

Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton? Age, job and ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Francesca Bridgerton's meet with Michaela Stirling changes the course of her love story

Bridgerton's Michaela Stirling introduction brings unexpected twist for Francesca's love story

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have two children together

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children: Ages, names and meanings revealed

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig shocked fans with their split

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reveals truth behind split from husband Stephen Webb

Justin Timberlake performing alongside his police mug shot

Will Justin Timberlake cancel the rest of his Forget Tomorrow world tour?

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Love Island has welcomed new bombshell Grace Rosa Jackson

Who is Love Island's Grace Rosà Jackson? Age, businesses, Instagram and Joey Essex history revealed

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake's net worth has been revealed

What is Justin Timberlake's net worth? His staggering earnings uncovered

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding