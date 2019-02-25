All Together Now 2019: When is it on, who are the judges and who won it in 2018?

Rob Beckett and Geri Horner host All Together Now. Picture: BBC

'The 100' are back for another series of All Together Now for 2019 on BBC and here's everything you need to know from the host and judges to who won it last year.

All Together Now is returning to BBC One this weekend taking over the reigns from The Greatest Dancer.

The talent show which first aired in January 2018 is back and 'The 100' - a panel of literally 100 judges made up of one hundred music experts and performers - will be back to judge this year's hopefuls as they battle through the heats and the final to win the show.

When is All Together Now on?

All Together Now will take over from The Greatest Dancer and air at 7.30pm on Saturdays on BBC One.

All Together Now is on Saturday night's on BBC One. Picture: BBC

Who hosts All Together Now?

Spice Girl Geri Horner and comedian Rob Beckett hosted the first series of the show as well as the celebrity special which aired on Christmas Eve 2018.

They will be back for the 2019 series.

Who won All Together Now 2018?

The first ever winner of All Together Now was 21-year-old Michael Rice from Hartlepool.

He won the show with his rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic 'Hallelujah' during the final and since winning the show has now been confirmed as the UK's Eurovision Song Contest act for the 2019 competition being held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Who are the judges?

What makes All Together Now so unique is the fact that the contestants are judged by not three or four but one hundred musical experts and performers known on the show as 'The Hundred'.

They sit above the stage in the show's studio and give their approval of contestants by joining in with their song, hence the name of the show being All Together Now.