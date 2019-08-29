Who's in The Capture cast with Holliday Grainger and what's the sci-fi drama about?

Holliday Grainger heads up the cast of new sci-fi thriller, The Capture. Picture: BBC One

Holliday Grainger heads up the cast of new sci-fi thriller, The Capture.

Brand new sci-fi thriller The Capture is coming to our screens this autumn - but who's in the cast?

We reveal all...

When is The Capture on TV?

Luckily, the BBC are launching a brand new sci-fi thriller entitled The Capture, which airs on channel one at 9pm on Tuesday, 3 September.

Who's in the cast of The Capture?

Holliday Grainger leads the cast of new sci-fi drama The Capture. Picture: Getty

Holliday Grainger as Rachel Carey

Heading up the cast of the new show is Holliday Grainger, who is best known for her roles in Disney's Cinderella, a screen adaptation of Lady Chatterly's Lover and the 2013 version of Bonnie and Clyde.

Drama-lovers may also recognise her from the C.B. Strike series, adapted from JK Rowling's novels.

In the show, Holliday plays Rachel Carey, a young detective who has just been promoted to assist the homicide department.

Callum Turner is also starring in The Capture this autumn. Picture: Getty

Callum Turner as Shaun Emery

Harry Potter fans out there will recognise Callum from the second movie in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, where he played Theseus Scamader.

He's also appeared in Assassin's Creed, The Writer's Room and Victor Frankenstein.

In The Capture, Callum plays a young soldier named Shaun Emery, who has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. The show opens with Emery's conviction being overturned, after he was found guilty of killing an Afghani.

Who else appears in the new show?

Other notable names in the cast include Ron Perlman as Frank Napier, Famke Janssen as Jessica Mallory, Laura Haddock as Hannah Roberts, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Sharon Rooney as Becky, and Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif.

What's the sci-fi thriller about?

Delving into the worrying world of fake news and surveillance, The Capture is set in a "post-truth era", with a focus on intelligence services.

The show opens with Shaun Emery in court, as he waits to hear the verdict on whether his conviction for killing an Afghani will be overturned.

Despite walking free and returning to life with his young daughter, Shaun finds himself in trouble again shortly after.

Cue DI Rachel Carey, who has been given the task of investigating Shaun's case.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is! You can watch the full clip below: