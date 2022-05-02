DI Ray episode guide: How many episodes are there of the new ITV drama and when is it on?

2 May 2022, 17:00

How many episodes are there of DI Ray? Here's what we know about the ITV drama...

ITV is back with a brand new drama DI Ray, which follows DI Rachita Ray played by Bend It Like Beckham star Parminder Nagra.

The thriller is executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, and penned by former Line of Duty star Maya Sondhi who played Maneet Bindra.

It also stars the likes of Gemma Whelan, Jamie Bamber and Maanuv Thiara.

But how many episodes are there and when is it on ITV? Here’s what we know…

DI Ray is airing on ITV
DI Ray is airing on ITV. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of DI Ray?

There are four episodes of DI Ray, with the first one kicking off on ITV on Monday, May 2 at 9pm.

The series will then run nightly until Thursday, May 5, with episodes available on-demand via ITV Hub.

The ITV synopsis reads: "Rachita achieves the promotion she’s been waiting for when she’s asked to join a homicide investigation. However, on her first day she’s told the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks – she suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

"Never one to shy away from a challenge, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to both find the killer and call out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation. And it’s far from easy. The case isn’t a run-of-the-mill murder; it involves delving deep into the dangerous world of organised crime."

DI Ray is made up of four episodes on ITV
DI Ray is made up of four episodes on ITV. Picture: ITV

DI Ray episode guide:

Episode 1 - Monday, May 2

In the first instalment of the drama, Detective Rachita Ray achieves a promotion to homicide, but finds out her first case is a culturally specific murder. She soon realises she has been given the job due to her Indian heritage, but is convinced this isn’t an `honour" murder like the rest of her team think.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, May 3

Rachita is desperate to track down Anjuli Kapoor, uncovering some grim truths in the process.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, May 4

Rachita and the team uncover more evidence leading them to believe they are dealing with organised criminals.

Episode 4 - Thursday, May 5

Rachita seeks out Intelligence as she believes they hold valuable information that will crack the case.

