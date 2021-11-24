Has Naughty Boy left I'm A Celebrity?

24 November 2021, 16:26

Naughty Boy, 36, threatened to leave the I'm A Celebrity castle last night as life in The Clink finally started to take its toll.

The music producer sat with campmates Richard Madeley, Arlene Phillips, Danny Miller and David Ginola as he told them: "I can't join a camp that don't give a s**t about us".

He told his fellow Clink members that he thinks his time on the show "was to be here with you in the clink."

With such strong feelings towards his time in the camp, will Naughty Boy stay on or quit I'm A Celebrity?

Naughty Boy seemed gutted after losing the bush-tucker trial
Naughty Boy seemed gutted after losing the bush-tucker trial. Picture: ITV

At the moment, no, Naughty Boy has not left the I'm A Celebrity castle.

However, viewers are worried it is only a matter of time before he does following his outburst on Tuesday's show.

Earlier in the day, Naughty Boy had taken part in trial Treacherous Traps against Snoochie Shy, which he lost.

Later that evening, he told his campmates: "I don't think I'll be coming to the main camp, I genuinely think that my time here was to be here with you in the clink."

When asked whether there was something that would change his mind by Richard, he explained: "I can't continue something that my heart is not in anymore."

He added: "I can't join a camp that don't give a s**t about us."

He wasn't the only contestant considering leaving as former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene also voiced her dislike of living in The Clink.

Naughty Boy's fellow Clink members tried to convince him to stay
Naughty Boy's fellow Clink members tried to convince him to stay. Picture: ITV

Who has quit I'm A Celebrity in previous years?

There have been many celebrities who have dramatically quit the show in previous series.

In 2004, Brian Harvey left the jungle after only a week following a row with Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter over his farting.

Gemma Collins quit the show after three days in 2014, actor Nigel Havers walked out in 2010 and Natalie Appleton said goodbye to the jungle in 2004.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV.

