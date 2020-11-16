How many Olympic gold medals does Mo Farah have and when did he win them?

Mo Farah won his first Olympic gold medal in 2012. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Sir Mo Farah may be an Olympic gold medalist, but can he face the challenges in the I'm A Celeb castle?

Sir Mo Farah is one of the ten celebrities currently taking part in I'm A Celebrity, this year set in North Wales.

With such an icon in the camp, it isn't hard to imagine the other campmates will have many questions for Mo about his Olympic gold medal wins.

But how many does the athlete have, and when did he win them?

Mo Farah won the gold medal for 10,000m at the London Olympics in 2012. Picture: Getty

How many Olympic gold medals does Mo Farah have?

Sir Mo Farah has four Olympic gold medals.

The first was won at the London 2012 Olympic games when he finished the 10,000m in a time of 27:30.42.

The same year, Mo also won gold for the Men's 5,000m, which he completed in 13:41:66.

During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Mo won another gold medal for the 10,000m, and became the first British athlete to win three Olympic gold medals.

However, the same year, Mo went on to win a fourth gold medal for the 5,000m.

Mo Farah has a total of four Olympic gold medals. Picture: Getty

The night he won his first gold medal, Mo said it was the "best moment of his life".

He said at the time: "I want to thank everyone who has supported me from my childhood to now, without all those people it wouldn't have happened.

Speaking of the moment his wife, Tania, and daughter, Rhianna, celebrated with him, he said: "That moment meant so much to me".

READ NOW: Who is Mo Farah's wife and how many children do they have?