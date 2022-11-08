What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

8 November 2022, 15:30

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return to our screens at the later time of 9:15pm this evening
I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return to our screens at the later time of 9:15pm this evening. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight and why is it starting later?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! made an explosive return to Australia on Sunday night with a host of new stars including Boy George, Charlene White and Mike Tindall.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were back to host the new series, which is already proving to be one of the most dramatic yet, with Olivia Attwood quitting after only 24 hours and the long-awaited arrival of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The show airs on ITV everyday of the week, apart from Saturday, and usually starts at 9:00pm.

However, on Tuesday, 8th November, I'm A Celebrity will start a little later than usual.

Ant and Dec are believed to be teasing Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle in tonight's episode
Ant and Dec are believed to be teasing Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

I'm A Celebrity will be on ITV tonight, 8th November, at 9:15pm.

Why is I'm A Celebrity on later tonight?

I'm A Celebrity will be on at 9:15pm tonight as The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live will run from 8:00pm for one hour and 15 minutes.

The episode, which will reportedly include a tease of Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle, will be on until 10:30pm.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today

Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity fans are calling for Sue Cleaver to have more airtime

I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Trending on Heart

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails

‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

Lifestyle

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby

Rebel Wilson baby details: Star welcomes daughter via surrogate

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has opened up about leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks silence on quitting I’m A Celebrity

A man has been praised for not moving seats on a plane

Man refuses to switch airplane seats so dad can sit next to his son

Lifestyle

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and why did Olivia Attwood quit?

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after 24 hours

Celebrities

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Woman divides opinion after cleaning her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham was reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates

Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

Celebrities

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday

When is Matt Hancock going into I'm A Celebrity?

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay tour 2023: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a gold skirt from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold patterned skirt from Oasis

Celebrities

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?