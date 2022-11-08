What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return to our screens at the later time of 9:15pm this evening. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight and why is it starting later?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! made an explosive return to Australia on Sunday night with a host of new stars including Boy George, Charlene White and Mike Tindall.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were back to host the new series, which is already proving to be one of the most dramatic yet, with Olivia Attwood quitting after only 24 hours and the long-awaited arrival of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The show airs on ITV everyday of the week, apart from Saturday, and usually starts at 9:00pm.

However, on Tuesday, 8th November, I'm A Celebrity will start a little later than usual.

Ant and Dec are believed to be teasing Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

I'm A Celebrity will be on ITV tonight, 8th November, at 9:15pm.

Why is I'm A Celebrity on later tonight?

I'm A Celebrity will be on at 9:15pm tonight as The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live will run from 8:00pm for one hour and 15 minutes.

The episode, which will reportedly include a tease of Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle, will be on until 10:30pm.

