Is ITV's The Ipcress File a true story and is it the same as the film?

6 March 2022, 18:00

The Ipcress File is based on a novel of the same name
The Ipcress File is based on a novel of the same name. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Is The Ipcress File based on a true story? And is it the same as the Michael Cane film? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ipcress File is a brand new ITV drama based on a novel of the same name by Len Deighton.

This six-part series is set in the 1960s amid the backdrop of the Cold War as it rages between the West and East.

It follows British army sergeant Harry Palmer who ends up becoming a spy to avoid a stint in military jail.

But is The Ipcress File based on a true story? Here’s what we know…

Is ITV's The Ipcress File a true story?

No, The Ipcress File is not based on a true story.

The Ipcress File is airing on ITV this month
The Ipcress File is airing on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

It is set amid the Cold War, with author Len Deighton saying he was inspired by someone who lived next door to him.

His neighbour was a White Russian émigrée who collaborated with a cipher clerk from the American embassy to spy for Germany in World War II.

Is The Ipcress File series the same as the film?

ITV's new series The Ipcress File is based on a spy novel of the same name, which was turned into a film adaptation in 1965.

It starred Michael Caine and was produced by the James Bond co-producer Harry Saltzman.

However, there are some differences to the book, as the main character in the novel has no name.

Michael Cane starred in the original The Ipcress File film
Michael Cane starred in the original The Ipcress File film. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, in the 1965 film the protagonist is called Harry Palmer, with the name chosen by actor Michael Cane.

It doesn't look like Michael will be appearing in the new series, but Joe Cole - who plays Harry in the new series - has given a nod to him with a pair of thick rimmed glasses.

Director James Watkins said: "[It was a] little wink, yeah, and also the fact that when you cut to Joe [Cole], the gaze is out of focus and then it finds focus when he puts the glasses on.

“So we just wanted to sort of tip our hat to that. But then also to say, 'OK, now here it is. Harry Palmer is Joe Cole, here is a new iteration and enjoy this.'”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia

Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed
The Ipcress File is on ITV this month

The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?
The Ipcress File full cast revealed

The Ipcress File cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
Martin Compston has shared his thoughts on a new Line of Duty series

Line of Duty season seven could begin in months, teases Martin Compston
Angela Lonsdale was married to EastEnder Perrie Fenwick

Inside Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale's life 18 years after she left the soap

Trending on Heart

Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4

World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today

Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company

Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing

Lifestyle

This puppy smiles at everyone who visits her

Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him

Lifestyle

ITV and BBC have pulled out of the theme park plans

Plans for £3.5billion 'UK Disneyland' thrown into chaos over 1cm spider

Lifestyle

Connor Ball has updated fans on his injury

Connor Ball compares injury to 'shark bite' after horror Dancing On Ice fall
Kelsey Parker updated fans on Tom's progress last week

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he's made a 'massive amount' of progress amid brain cancer battle

Celebrities

Winston the cocker spaniel was rescued almost three days after he fell into a badger sett

Dog trapped underground for 60 hours is finally reunited with family

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec previously shared their desire to see the show return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity bosses confirm show WILL return to Australia this year
Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years

Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two!

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce

Celebrities

Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley from MAFS now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?
Jessica Seracino dramatically quit Married at First Sight Australia

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show