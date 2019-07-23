Love Island's Chris apologises to Harley with adorable gesture after India Reynolds blunder

Chris Taylor tries to make it up to Harley in tonight's episode - after saying he was "meant to be" with India. Picture: ITV2

Chris tries to apologies to partner Harley after his epic fail in the headline challenge yesterday.

In last night's dramatic episode of Love Island, the reality TV stars had to fill in the blanks in a brutal Sidebar of Shame challenge - throwing drinks in the faces of the people they believed the articles were about.

Not only did the challenge leave Ovie questioning India's intentions, Molly-Mae was upset that the public still didn't believe in her and Tommy's relationship.

But perhaps one of the biggest blow-outs of last night's episode was between Chris Taylor and his new beau, Harley Brash.

While the pair enjoyed a romantic date learning how to bake bread, it soon turned sour after Chris suggested he was "meant for" India in the test.

Naturally, Harley wasn't best happy with Chris' guess, calling his behaviour "ridiculous" and "muggy". She ended their conversation by telling Chris that she wouldn't stick around for him to treat her like a fool again.

In an attempt to woo Harley back over, Chris enlists the help of Ovie to make a sorry sandwich. Picture: ITV2

Feeling the need to smooth things over, though, Chris tells Ovie in tonight's episode that he wants to "make ‘sorry’ out of toast and then a couple of poached eggs with smashed avocado."

The funny guy, 28, then takes the brekkie over to Harley, hoping to win her over with his adorable gesture. While Harley hugs him and says thanks for the meal, she's not quite ready to forgive him.

Will Harley decide to forgive Chris? Only time will tell. Picture: ITV2

Later that same evening, Chris pull Harley for a chat again, telling her her "never meant any of it in a malicious way."

Harley responds: "I needed to say it, because you wouldn’t have thought that you had done anything wrong."

Chris then adds: "Part of the reason I want to keep this going is because you bring out a side to me that I don’t normally show people. That to me, says that you’re special."

Only time will tell if Harley finds it in her heart to forgive him.