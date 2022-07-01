Michael Owen says he found it ‘difficult’ when daughter Gemma went on Love Island

Michael Owen has spoken out about his daughter going on Love Island for the first time.

Love Island fans will know Gemma Owen has a very famous dad in the outside world in the form of football legend Michael Owen.

While she’s stayed pretty tight-lipped about her family, this week 19-year-old Gemma opened up about her dad for the first time on screen.

And now Michael, 42, has also broken his silence on his eldest daughter’s time in the villa, saying he’s found it ‘really hard’.

Michael Owen said he found it 'difficult' with Gemma on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

He told Cheshire Live: "From my point of view, it was really hard at the start because she went into isolation for two weeks and there was that not knowing how she was feeling and not knowing anything about it. Obviously, you get your phone taken off you.

"So it was really difficult as a family to not see her and not knowing how she was. But since she's been in the show - and I've only watched a few episodes - she looks like she's got a smile on her face.

“She looks like she's happy so, as a father, that's all I can ask for. She's happy."

This comes after Antigoni Buxton, who also has a famous parent, asked Gemma: "Sorry, excuse me if I'm being ignorant. But is your dad very, very well known, he played for England right?," and she replied: "Yeah."

Gemma Owen is an original from Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu then asked: "Do you like David Beckham's son?," to which she replied: "Well, I went to nursery with his sons."

Gemma’s first partner on the show Liam Llewellyn previously told Aftersun viewers he had no idea who he was coupled up with.

“I can't believe who that actually was,” he told host Laura Whitmore.

“That's mad. I'm a Newcastle United fan. I actually have one of his tops when he came to the club!”

But according to dumped star Ikenna Ekwonna, the contestants found out just a few days into the show, it just didn’t air.

Ikenna told : “We didn’t really know until like the second or third day.

“I don’t think the girls knew, like the guys knew."