Michael Owen says he found it ‘difficult’ when daughter Gemma went on Love Island

1 July 2022, 14:11 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 14:19

Michael Owen has spoken out about his daughter going on Love Island for the first time.

Love Island fans will know Gemma Owen has a very famous dad in the outside world in the form of football legend Michael Owen.

While she’s stayed pretty tight-lipped about her family, this week 19-year-old Gemma opened up about her dad for the first time on screen.

And now Michael, 42, has also broken his silence on his eldest daughter’s time in the villa, saying he’s found it ‘really hard’.

Michael Owen said he found it 'difficult' with Gemma on Love Island
Michael Owen said he found it 'difficult' with Gemma on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

He told Cheshire Live: "From my point of view, it was really hard at the start because she went into isolation for two weeks and there was that not knowing how she was feeling and not knowing anything about it. Obviously, you get your phone taken off you.

"So it was really difficult as a family to not see her and not knowing how she was. But since she's been in the show - and I've only watched a few episodes - she looks like she's got a smile on her face.

“She looks like she's happy so, as a father, that's all I can ask for. She's happy."

This comes after Antigoni Buxton, who also has a famous parent, asked Gemma: "Sorry, excuse me if I'm being ignorant. But is your dad very, very well known, he played for England right?," and she replied: "Yeah."

Gemma Owen is an original from Love Island 2022
Gemma Owen is an original from Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu then asked: "Do you like David Beckham's son?," to which she replied: "Well, I went to nursery with his sons."

Gemma’s first partner on the show Liam Llewellyn previously told Aftersun viewers he had no idea who he was coupled up with.

“I can't believe who that actually was,” he told host Laura Whitmore.

“That's mad. I'm a Newcastle United fan. I actually have one of his tops when he came to the club!”

But according to dumped star Ikenna Ekwonna, the contestants found out just a few days into the show, it just didn’t air.

Ikenna told : “We didn’t really know until like the second or third day.

“I don’t think the girls knew, like the guys knew."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Full list of Stranger Things characters who die in season 4

Who dies in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2?

Netflix

Darcy Grey plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actor Darcy Grey's life away from Marcus Dean
Naked Attraction is looking for applicants

Naked Attraction is looking for brave singletons to apply for new series
Davide Sanclimenti joined Love Island

What does Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti do?

Love Island fans think they know who left

Love Island fans ‘figure out’ who goes in shock twist tonight

Trending on Heart

Ashley Ness is pregnant with two sets of twins

Woman becomes pregnant with two sets of identical twins at the same time

Lifestyle

Disney, TK Maxx and Sainsbury's are among the brands teachers can get discounts at

Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx offering discounts to these 14 job titles

Lifestyle

Kirsty has been praised for her clever birthday present hack

Mum shares five gift birthday rule that stops you overspending

Lifestyle

Jimmy Barba joined Denise Van Outen on the red carpet

Who is Denise Van Outen's new boyfriend Jimmy Barba?

Celebrities

There's two extra-long episodes being released on Friday to finish off Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 episode lengths revealed

Netflix

The Duffer Brothers confirmed that there will be multiple deaths in finale of Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things creators confirm there will be multiple deaths in season four finale

Netflix

There are simple steps you can take to keep flies out of your kitchen (stock images)

House plant that costs 67p will keep flies out your house

Lifestyle

One of the islanders has reportedly been dumped

Love Island stars 'shocked' as 'popular contestant is dumped from the villa'
Love Island contestants know Gemma's dad is Michael Owen

Love Island contestants already knew Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen
Brooke Kinsella has welcomed a 'miracle' baby

EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella welcomes 'miracle' baby on anniversary of brother's death
Your need-to-know on Jacques O'Neil

Who is Love Island's Jacques O'Neil? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Denise Van Outen posed on the red carpet with her new beau

Denise Van Outen goes public with new boyfriend Jimmy

Celebrities

A woman has said she will be charging her guests to attend her wedding

Bride charging guests £100 each to attend £40,000 wedding

Lifestyle

Amanda Holden has banned her daughter from going on Love Island

Amanda Holden has banned teenage daughter Lexi from going on Love Island
Danica joined the Love Island line up

How old Is Love Island's Danica Taylor?