Love Island contestants already know Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen

30 June 2022, 14:14

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

All the Love Island stars already know Gemma Owen is the daughter of football star Michael Owen.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past two weeks, Love Island star Gemma Owen is the daughter of famous football legend Michael Owen.

But while we’ve all been waiting for the big moment the 19-year-old reveals her famous family, it turns out the rest of the Islanders already knew.

In fact, according to dumped star Ikenna Ekwonna, the contestants found out just a few days into the show, it just didn’t air.

Gemma Owen's dad is football player Michael Owen
Gemma Owen's dad is football player Michael Owen. Picture: Instagram

Ikenna told Laura Whitmore: “We didn’t really know until like the second or third day.

“I don’t think the girls knew, like the guys knew," he added.

But this year’s first dumped Islander Afia Tonkmor said she didn’t realise her fellow Islanders know and said during a fan Q&A on Instagram: “If people do know, I did know before I went in because I watched her VT. But if people do know, they don’t care… nobody really cares.”

She added: “I don’t know who he is, I know he’s a football guy, it was never, ever spoken about in my presence.”

Gemma’s first partner on the show Liam Llewellyn also told Aftersun viewers he had no idea who he was coupled up with.

Gemma hasn't spoken about her famous dad on Love Island
Gemma hasn't spoken about her famous dad on Love Island. Picture: ITV

“I can't believe who that actually was,” he told host Laura.

“That's mad. I'm a Newcastle United fan. I actually have one of his tops when he came to the club!”

The only time viewers have ever seen Gemma talk about her dad is in the Beach Hut during an episode of Unseen Bits.

Football fans will know Michael Owen played for a number of high-profile teams during his career including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and the England national team.

While he is yet to speak about his daughter’s trip to Spain, Michael did hint he has been watching.

After seemingly seeing Gemma perform in the heart rate challenge, Michael simply Tweeted a singular hands-over-the-face emoji.

