What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 26, recap

By Naomi Bartram

There was so much drama on Love Island last night!

Love Island’s latest offering was the most brutal show to date, with more couplings and recouplings than we’ve ever seen.

As the girls returned to Casa Amor to be reunited with their boys, there were a few surprises in store.

The episode began with the Islanders taking part in a game of beer pong where the contestants had to complete a series of cheeky tasks.

And Curtis Pritchard didn’t hold back as he planted a big kiss on new girl Jourdan Riane, despite being coupled up with Amy Hart.

The professional dancer then went on to express his doubts over Amy, telling Jourdan he’d recouple with her given the chance.

"How can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days,” he asked the newbie.

"You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you've got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn't have happened.”

He then added: “If a Recoupling was in half an hour, I'd be going off my gut, I'd choose you."

However, Jourdan was seemingly uninterested as she put Curtis firmly in the friendzone and told him to concentrate on getting his relationship back on track.

Over in Casa Amor, Amy dropped a bombshell of her own and confessed to Molly-Mae Hague that she’s in love with Curtis.

“He’s my half boyfriend and my best friend rolled into one. I don’t think I’m going to tell him though, I’m happy with my little secret that I know I love him,” she revealed.

Back in the main villa, Michael Griffiths was also torn over his partnering with Amber Gill and new romance with Joanne Chimonides.

After snogging Joanna earlier in the night, tensions were high when Caroline Flack returned for the most brutal recoupling yet.

When Curtis was asked if he would stay loyal or recouple, he told the villa he’d been lying about his feelings towards Amy.

But in the end, he chose to stick and the couple reunited, but Curtis later whispered to her: "We have to talk later, though."

All eyes were then on Michael, as Caroline asked him how the last days had gone and he said: "It's opened up my eyes,".

The firefighter then went on to describe Joanna as “beautiful” before choosing to recouple with her, leaving the rest of the villa with their mouths open.

When Amber then returned to the villa on her own, she was shocked to see her partner cosied up to someone new.

Things are about to get very dramatic in the villa tonight…

The new couples

Michael and Joanna

Curtis and Amy

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Anna and Ovie

Lucie and George

Anton and Belle

Maura and Marvin

Danny and Jourdan

Amber and Jordan are now single

