Love Island fans spot sign Paige Thorne and Adam Collard 'will be dumped from villa tonight'

After an unexpected dumping, Love Island fans are desperate to know who left the villa last night.

The drama started when the contestants were unexpectedly called to the fire pit on Tuesday evening.

In a series of texts, the Islanders were then told the public had been voting for their favourite couples, with the least popular pair being dumped from the villa immediately.

Love Island fans want to know who left the villa. Picture: ITV

To the viewers surprise, it was Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope who ended up in the bottom three.

We don’t know who left the Love Island villa last night, but eagle-eyed fans think it could be Paige and Adam.

This is because fans have claimed the pair have been having less screen-time than usual this week.

"I reckon Paige and Adam are goners!! They're getting no air time this week and people seem to be bored of them," one fan said on Twitter.

Someone else wrote: “Adam and Paige to GO. PLeeeeeeassse#LoveIsland”.\

While a third added: “Paige and Adam for sure,” and a fourth agreed: "Anyone else have a gut feeling that Paige and Adam are the ones who will be dumped? It's not gonna be Indiyah or Dami.”

Meanwhile, others have predicted Danica’s time could be up after she has ended up in the bottom before.

Luca Bish walked out of the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Another Love Island fan Tweeted: “I think it will be Danica and Jamie that go.”

While someone else added: “I think its time for Danica and Jamie tbh. Feel sorry for Danica but who else? #LoveIsland.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen got into an argument after the challenge.

As part of the Mile High-themed challenge, Gemma licked shirtless Adam Collard.

Luca was visibly annoyed and the pair later got into a tense argument while trying to resolve their issues.

He suddenly got up mid chat and said: "It's doing my head in," before taking his mic off and leaving the villa.